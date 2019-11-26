Upcoming Events
• Nov. 25: Farm Bill Meeting, 1 - 4 p.m., Community Center, Red Cloud
• Nov. 25: Heuermann Lecture: Protecting Ecosystems while Advancing Agriculture, 3:30 p.m., Innovation Campus Conference Center in Lincoln. Livestream: https://heuermannlectures.unl.edu.
• Nov. 26: York County Corn Grower Annual Meeting, 6:30 social, 7 p.m. Dinner, Chances R, York
• Dec. 3: UBBNRD Project Grow Workshop, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Holthus Convention Center York, RSVP: 402-362-6601
• Dec. 3: Farm Bill Meeting, 9 a.m. - Noon, ENREC near Mead
• Dec. 4: Farm Bill Meeting, 9 a.m. - Noon, Ag Park in Columbus
• Dec. 5: Farm Bill Meeting, 1 - 4 p.m., College Park in Grand Island
• Dec. 5: Farm Bill Meeting, 1:30 - 4:30 p.m., Opera House, Bruning
• Dec. 6: Farm Bill Meeting, 9 a.m.-Noon, Fairgrounds Cornerstone Building York
• Dec. 9: F/R College Dr. David Kohl “Agriculture Today: It is what it is...What Should We Do About It”, 1-4 p.m., Bruning Opera House, Bruning, RSVP: (402) 759-3712
• Dec. 11: Women Managing Agricultural Land, 9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Nebraska Innovation Campus, Lincoln
• Dec. 12-13: Know Your Options, Know Your Numbers, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fairgrounds, Ord
• Dec. 16: Farm Bill Meeting, 9 a.m. - Noon, Extension Office Lincoln
• Dec. 16: CSI for Youth: Ag Tour, 5 p.m., jrees2@unl.edu
• Dec. 17: Farm Bill Meeting, 9 a.m. - Noon, Fairgrounds 4-H Building, Beatrice
• Dec. 17: Farm Bill Meeting, 1 - 4 p.m., Fairgrounds in Kearney
• Dec. 17: Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) Transportation meeting, 1:30 - 3:30 p.m., Extension Office in Columbus
• Dec. 17: Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) Transportation meeting, 6 - 8 p.m., 4-H Building Fairgrounds in York
• Dec. 18: Farm Bill Meeting, 9 a.m. - Noon, Fairgrounds in Geneva
• Dec. 19: Nebraska Soybean Day and Machinery Expo, Wahoo
• Jan. 7: Landlord/Tenant Lease Meeting, 1:30 - 4:30 p.m., Extension Office, Seward
• Jan. 8: Landlord/Tenant Lease Meeting, 9 a.m. - Noon, 4-H Building Fairgrounds, York
• Jan. 8: Crop Production Clinic, North Platte
• Jan. 9: York Ag Expo, Holthus Convention Center, York (Pesticide Training 9:30 a.m. - Noon)
• Jan. 9: Fremont Corn Expo, Christensen Field Arena, Fremont
• Jan. 10: York Ag Expo, Holthus Convention Center, York (Chemigation Training 9 a.m. - Noon)
• Jan. 10: Crop Production Clinic, Beatrice
• Jan. 13: Crop Production Clinic, Norfolk
• Jan. 14: Crop Production Clinic, York
• Jan. 15: Crop Production Clinic, Mead
• ***NEW DATE Jan. 22 - 23: Nebraska Crop Management Conf., Kearney
• Jan. 28: Cow-Calf College, 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. (Reg. 9:30), US Meat Animal Research Center near Clay Center, RSVP: (402) 759-3712
• Jan. 29: Nebraska Extension Weed Science School, ENREC near Mead
Grief and gratitude
I’ve often thought about two words the past few months: Grief and Gratitude. It’s been a hard year for many with grief coming in the form of various losses. The stories I’ve been blessed to be entrusted with this year included losses in the form of livestock, land, fences, feed, finances, crops, homes, health, relationships, family members, pets, farms, jobs…
It’s important to take the time to grieve and acknowledge the losses while not getting stuck there. I think sometimes we want to push forward and avoid the mess of grief, but there’s healing in acknowledging it. At our Extension Fall Conference, we spent time talking through 2019 and the experiences we had as Extension faculty with boots on the ground serving people. While it was uncomfortable for many, there was healing in the discussion and sharing, in the tears and triumphs of helping others during a really difficult year. I would encourage us all to acknowledge losses we’ve experienced and ultimately keep talking with others instead of isolating.
Our keynote speaker at our conference was David Horsager who wrote the book The Trust Edge. One thing he asks his audiences, “What is the most endearing quality a person can have?” What do you think? Often people say kindness, compassion, generosity, being positive, humor, etc. His company does a great deal of research and they’ve found the most endearing quality is…Gratitude…sincere gratitude. According to Oxford’s Dictionary, gratitude means “the quality of being thankful; readiness to show appreciation for and to return kindness”.
There’s been a lot of research on gratitude! Harvard University shared, “In positive psychology research, gratitude is strongly and consistently associated with greater happiness.” Summarizing several studies I read, most would say finding a way to count one’s blessings or focusing on gratitude greatly improved a person’s sleep, health, attitude, focus, and relationships. Many of those studies didn’t involve individuals who struggled with mental wellness. However, one study in Indiana focused on 300 adults who suffered from anxiety and depression. The researchers wanted to see if focusing on gratitude could help with mental health concerns. Adults were split into three groups and each group also received counseling. One group wrote a letter of gratitude to someone each week (but wasn’t required to share it). Another group wrote down negative thoughts and experiences while the third group didn’t do any activity involving writing. Individuals who wrote the gratitude letters were found to have significantly improved mental health 4 and 12 weeks after starting the activity (in spite of only 23% actually sending the letters). The gratitude activity on top of receiving counseling resulted in better mental wellness for the individuals than counseling alone. Regardless of if one is in the midst of a difficult time or not, research ultimately shows the benefits of seeking gratitude!
With Thanksgiving this week, for what are you and I grateful? Perhaps there’s someone who came alongside you this year during a difficult time or someone who showed you an unexpected kindness that you wish to thank in some way? Perhaps you choose to make a list of things for which you’re thankful or jot a few things down each day? Perhaps you choose to write one letter or note to someone each week expressing thanks? Or perhaps your family starts a tradition of expressing gratitude in some way during Thanksgiving dinner? Additional ideas for expressing gratitude, particularly for those with children, can be found at: https://go.unl.edu/q04v. Here’s wishing everyone a blessed Thanksgiving!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.