Upcoming Events
• Nov. 13, 14: Know Your Numbers, Know Your Options, 1-4 p.m., WCREC, North Platte
• Nov. 12: Grazing Cover Crops Workshop, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Fairgrounds, Ord, RSVP: (308) 346-4200
• Nov. 14: Grazing Cover Crops Workshop, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Community Center, Blue Hill, RSVP: (402) 469-6784
• Nov. 18: CSI for Youth: Soil sampling, 5 p.m., jrees2@unl.edu
• Nov. 18: Ag Land Management Webinar, 6:30 p.m., Register: https://agecon.unl.edu/landmanagement
• Nov. 20: Pheasants Forever Cover Crop Field Day, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., 4-H Building York, RSVP 402-362-5508
• Nov. 22: NE Agribusiness Association Research Symposium, Holthus Convention Center, York
• Nov. 25: Farm Bill Meeting, 1-4 p.m., Community Center, Red Cloud
• Nov. 26: York County Corn Grower Annual Meeting, 6:30 social, 7 p.m. Dinner, Chances R, York
• Dec. 3: Farm Bill Meeting, 9 a.m.-Noon, ENREC near Mead
• Dec. 4: Farm Bill Meeting, 9 a.m.-Noon, Ag Park in Columbus
• Dec. 5: Farm Bill Meeting, 1-4 p.m., College Park in Grand Island
• Dec. 5: Farm Bill Meeting, 1:30-4:30 p.m., Opera House, Bruning
• Dec. 6: Farm Bill Meeting, 9 a.m.-Noon, Fairgrounds Cornerstone Building York
• Dec. 9: F/R College Dr. David Kohl “Agriculture Today: It is what it is...What Should We Do About It”, 1-4 p.m., Bruning Opera House, Bruning, RSVP: (402) 759-3712
• Dec. 11: Women Managing Agricultural Land, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Nebraska Innovation Campus, Lincoln
• Dec. 12-13: Know Your Options, Know Your Numbers, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Fairgrounds, Ord
• Dec. 16: Farm Bill Meeting, 9 a.m.-Noon, Extension Office Lincoln
• Dec. 16: CSI for Youth: Ag Tour, 5 p.m., jrees2@unl.edu
• Dec. 17: Farm Bill Meeting, 9 a.m.-Noon, Fairgrounds 4-H Building, Beatrice
• Dec. 17: Farm Bill Meeting, 1-4 p.m., Fairgrounds in Kearney
• Dec. 19: Nebraska Soybean Day and Machinery Expo, Wahoo
Thank you Veterans
With harvest wrapping up, many of the questions/conversations this week involved economics in some way. So this week’s column will focus on upcoming learning opportunities. But before I get to that, thank you to all our veterans for your service and sacrifices! Thank you also to your families!
Ag Land Management Webinar
On Monday, Nov.18 at 6:30 p.m., Jim Jansen, an agricultural economist, and Allan Vyhnalek, a farm and ranch succession specialist, will lead their final ‘Agricultural Land Management Quarterly’ webinar of the year. They will provide an overview of the 2019 Cash Rental Rate Survey, conducted by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service, and discuss prevented planting considerations for Farm Service Agency programs and crop insurance. The importance of landlord/tenant communication during the winter months and tips for leasing also will be discussed. The free session is open to everyone at https://agecon.unl.edu/landmanagement. The recorded webinar will be archived there, along with past sessions. There will be time for participants to ask questions at the end of the session. Questions also may be submitted in advance at https://agecon.unl.edu/landmanagement.
Dr. Kohl to present at Farmers and Rancher’s College
On Dec. 9 Dr. David Kohl, Professor Emeritus at Virginia Tech and popular for his insights, will be presenting at the Bruning Opera House in Bruning from 1-4 p.m. about “Agriculture Today: It is What it is…What Should We Do About It”. There is no charge for the program due to the Farmers and Rancher’s College sponsors, but please RSVP for meal at: (402) 759-3712 or online at: https://extension.unl.edu/statewide/fillmore/agriculture-0/.
Women Managing Ag Land Conference
Female agriculture landowners, farmers, and ranchers looking to increase their business management skills are encouraged to register for the 2019 Women Managing Agricultural Land conference. The conference will be held Dec. 11 at Nebraska Innovation Campus, 2021 Transformation Drive in Lincoln. Participants will have the opportunity to hear from leading experts in land values, Nebraska property taxes, cash rental rates and cultivating landlord-tenant relationships. Jim Jansen, co-author of the Nebraska Farm Real Estate survey, will discuss trends in Nebraska land values. Mykel Taylor, of Kansas State University, will share resources related to negotiations and communication between landowners and tenants. Cathy Anderson, from the Nebraska USDA Farm Service Agency, will discuss the 2018 Farm Bill and its implications for Nebraska agriculture. The full conference schedule and registration form are available at https://wia.unl.edu/wmal. A registration fee of $45 per person covers materials, meals, and breaks. The conference is hosted by Nebraska Extension and is inspired by Annie’s Project. In Nebraska, Annie’s Project is supported by Farm Credit Services of America. Also, a reminder that all Farm Bill information and upcoming meetings can be found at: http://farmbill.unl.edu.
Cover Crop Day
On Nov. 20, a workshop focusing on cover crops will be held from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. (Reg. 8:30) at the 4-H Building in York. Presentations from NRCS, UNL, and Pheasants Forever will cover using cover crops to address soil compaction and improve soil health; precision conservation opportunities to increase farm profitability while conserving soil, water, and wildlife; and opportunities for cover crop on-farm research and cost share options. A free meal and optional field tour is provided but please RSVP to: http://nebraskapf.com/product/cover-crop-field-day-habitat-tour/ or call the Extension Office at (402) 362-5508.
On-Farm Research Searchable Database
A helpful resource to view studies growers’ peers have conducted with the economics provided can be found at https://resultsfinder.unl.edu. It’s a little picky based on the words one chooses, but has a lot of great info. Also, for anyone interested in conducting studies involving anhydrous with and without inhibitors this fall or spring, I have on-farm research protocols developed, so please let me know.
