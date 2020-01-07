Upcoming Events
• Jan. 8: Landlord/Tenant Lease Meeting, 9 a.m. - Noon, 4-H Building Fairgrounds, York, RSVP: 402-362-5508
• Jan. 8: Crop Production Clinic, North Platte
• Jan. 9: York Ag Expo, Holthus Convention Center, York (Pesticide Training 9:30 a.m. - Noon)
• Jan. 9: Fremont Corn Expo, Christensen Field Arena, Fremont
• Jan. 9-11: Great Plains Fruit and Vegetable Conference, Fulkerson Conference Center, Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri
• Jan. 10: York Ag Expo, Holthus Convention Center, York (Chemigation Training 9 a.m. - Noon)
• Jan. 10: Crop Production Clinic, Beatrice
• Jan. 13: Crop Production Clinic, Norfolk
• Jan. 14: Crop Production Clinic, York
• Jan. 15: Landlord/Tenant Lease Meeting, 1-4 p.m., Fairgrounds Clay Center
• Jan. 20: Crop Science Investigation for youth: soil sample analysis, 5 p.m., 4-H Building York, RSVP jrees2@unl.edu
• Jan. 20: Pesticide Training, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, York
• Jan. 22: Horsemen’s Update 2020, A211 Animal Science East Campus, RSVP: 402-472-6414
• Jan. 22: Pesticide Training, 1 & 6:30 p.m., ENREC near Mead
• Jan. 22-23: Nebraska Crop Management Conf., Kearney
• Jan. 23-24: Good Farmer, Great Manager, 4-H Building, York, RSVP 402-362-5508
• Jan. 23: Pesticide Training, 9 a.m., ENREC near Mead
• Jan. 23: Pesticide Training 9 a.m. & 1 p.m., Fairgrounds, Clay Center
• Jan. 23: Dicamba Training, 6 p.m., Fairgrounds, Clay Center
• Jan. 24: Chemigation Training, 1:30 p.m., Courthouse Meeting Room, Hebron
• Jan. 27: Pesticide Training, 9:30 a.m. & 2 p.m., 4-H Center Fairgrounds, Seward
• Jan. 27: Dicamba Training, 5 p.m., 4-H Center Fairgrounds, Seward
• Jan. 28: Cow-Calf College, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (Reg. 9:30), US Meat Animal Research Center near Clay Center, RSVP: (402) 759-3712
• Jan. 28: Ag Day, 9 a.m., Fairgrounds, Central City
• Jan. 28-29: No-Till on the Plains Conference, Wichita, Kan.
• Jan. 28, 30, Feb. 4, 6: Know Your Options, Know Your Numbers, 1 p.m. Extension Office Fullerton
• Jan. 29: Nebraska Extension Weed Science School, 8:45 a.m., ENREC near Mead
• Jan. 29: Pesticide Training, 9 a.m., Extension Office, Hastings
• Jan. 29: Dicamba Training, 12 p.m., Extension Office, Hastings
• Jan. 29: Nutrient Managment and Precision Ag Clinic, 1 p.m., Ag Park, Columbus
• Jan. 30: Land Application Training (Initial at 9 a.m., Recertification at 1 p.m.), Library, Geneva
Winter programming
Winter programming is upon us and there are plenty of opportunities to attend meetings somewhere nearly every day! Below is more information regarding some January opportunities from Extension. Also, thank you to those who provided feedback for my end of the year survey! It really is short, so if you haven’t provided feedback, please consider doing so at https://slido.com and enter the code 4EXT. It really helps me as we have to justify the ways that we serve our constituents in our annual reports. Thank you!
Crop Production Clinics
Crop Production Clinics (CPC) provide an opportunity for commercial, non-commercial, and private pesticide applicator recertification. CCA credits can also be obtained. Besides the ‘traditional’ track of insect, disease, and weed science information, topics at the York location (Holthus Convention Center) on Jan. 14 also include: farm bill info, financial considerations for 2020, extreme weather impacts on ag, cover crops and forage management, manure and other soil amendments, pivot performance, and sprinkler packages. Registration at: https://agronomy.unl.edu/cpc.
Nebraska Crop Management Clinic (NCMC) at the Younes Convention Center in Kearney Jan. 22-23 expands the offerings of the CPC into a 2-day conference with additional outside speakers. Commercial, non-commercial, and private recertification training are options in addition to obtaining up to 14 CCA credits (over 2 days) and chemigation training. Registration at: https://agronomy.unl.edu/ncmc.
Good Farmer, Great Manager
I’m really excited to bring this program to the area! This program isn’t about teaching specific tools like Quicken, Quickbooks, or others. It’s about better understanding the true financial position of the farm. Keeping good records make it possible to track an operation’s true financial position. Inaccurate records can lead to misguided management decisions. Tina Barrett, Executive Director of the Nebraska Farm Business Inc., will teach this class on Jan. 23 (1-5 p.m.) and 24 (8 a.m.-Noon) at the 4-H Building in York. It is required to attend both days, cost is $50, and the class is limited to 25 participants. Topics include understanding what are good tax records, getting good tax records, moving to management records, and financial statements and ratios. You can register at: https://wia.unl.edu/GFGM. You can also hear Tina share more about this class at: https://youtu.be/LaVZRPzG1HM.
Weed Science School
Weed Science School will be held at the Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center near Mead, starting at 8:30 a.m. and ending at 3:45 p.m. “Dr. Bryan Young, professor of weed science at Purdue University is an invited speaker to present his research experience for dicamba off-target movement in soybean,” said Amit Jhala, extension weed management specialist and program coordinator. Tim Creger, pesticide/fertilizer program manager with the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, will be discussing NDA’s experience investigating dicamba complaints the last three years, including what evidence they look for, types of violations, and the regulatory action taken in response to violations. Additional topics include: Overview of Weed Control and Herbicide-Resistant Weeds in Nebraska (Amit Jhala); Herbicide Discovery in an Era of Industry Acquisition and Merger (David Simpson, senior product development manager, Corteva); Corn Ear Formation Issues (Jenny Rees); Soybean Response to 2,4-D or Dicamba (Stevan Knezevic); Weed Identification (Ethann Barnes and Parminder Chahal Agronomy research assistant and associate); Managing Waterhemp (Chris Proctor, weed science extension educator); Nozzles, Nozzles, Nozzles: Selection and How to Use (Bob Klein, Extension western Nebraska crops specialist). There is no cost to attend; register at https://agronomy.unl.edu/weedscienceschool. Certified Crop Advisor (CCA) Continuing Education Units will be available.
