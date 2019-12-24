Upcoming Events
• Jan. 6: Annie's Inspired Workshop for Women: Beef 101, Ag Hall Fairgrounds, Osceola, RSVP: 402-367-7410
• Jan. 7: Landlord/Tenant Lease Meeting, 1:30-4:30 p.m., Extension Office, Seward
• Jan. 8: Landlord/Tenant Lease Meeting, 9 a.m.-Noon, 4-H Building Fairgrounds, York
• Jan. 8: Crop Production Clinic, North Platte
• Jan. 9: York Ag Expo, Holthus Convention Center, York (Pesticide Training 9:30 a.m.-Noon)
• Jan. 9: Fremont Corn Expo, Christensen Field Arena, Fremont
• Jan. 10: York Ag Expo, Holthus Convention Center, York (Chemigation Training 9 a.m.-Noon)
• Jan. 10: Crop Production Clinic, Beatrice
• Jan. 13: Crop Production Clinic, Norfolk
• Jan. 14: Crop Production Clinic, York
• Jan. 15: Crop Production Clinic, Mead
• Jan. 15: Landlord/Tenant Lease Meeting, 1-4 p.m., Fairgrounds Clay Center
• Jan. 16: Beef Profit Tips, 1 p.m., Fairgrounds, Albion
Jan. 20: Crop Science Investigation for youth: soil sample analysis, 5 p.m., 4-H Building York, RSVP jrees2@unl.edu
• Jan. 20: Pesticide Training, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, York
• Jan. 21: Chemigation Training, 1:30 p.m., Fairgrounds, Central City
• Jan. 22: Pesticide Training, 10 a.m., Community Center, Davenport
• Jan. 22: Pesticide Training, 1 & 6:30 p.m., ENREC near Mead
• Jan. 22: Dicamba Training, 2 p.m., Community Center, Davenport
• Jan. 22-23: Nebraska Crop Management Conf., Kearney
• Jan. 23-24: Good Farmer, Great Manager, 4-H Building, York, RSVP 402-362-5508
• Jan. 23: Pesticide Training, 9 a.m., ENREC near Mead
• Jan. 23: Pesticide Training 9 a.m. & 1 p.m., Fairgrounds, Clay Center
• Jan. 23: Dicamba Training, 6 p.m., Fairgrounds, Clay Center
• Jan. 24: Chemigation Training, 1:30 p.m., Courthouse Meeting Room, Hebron
• Jan. 27: Pesticide Training, 9:30 a.m. & 2 p.m., 4-H Center Fairgrounds, Seward
• Jan. 27: Dicamba Training, 5 p.m., 4-H Center Fairgrounds, Seward
• Jan. 28: Cow-Calf College, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (Reg. 9:30), US Meat Animal Research Center near Clay Center, RSVP: (402) 759-3712
• Jan. 28: Ag Day, 9 a.m., Fairgrounds, Central City
• Jan. 28, 30, Feb. 4, 6: Know Your Options, Know Your Numbers, 1 p.m. Extension Office Fullerton
• Jan. 29: Nebraska Extension Weed Science School, 8:45 a.m., ENREC near Mead
• Jan. 29: Pesticide Training, 9 a.m., Extension Office, Hastings
• Jan. 29: Pesticide Training, 10 a.m. & 2 p.m., Auditorium, Nelson
• Jan. 29: Dicamba Training, 12 p.m., Extension Office, Hastings
• Jan. 29: Nutrient Mgmt and Precision Ag Clinic, 1 p.m., Ag Park, Columbus
• Jan. 29: Pesticide Training, 1 p.m., Sokol Hall, Wilber
• Jan. 29: Dicamba Training, 6 p.m., Auditorium, Nelson
• Jan. 30: Starting an Organic Grain Farming Operation: What you Need to Know, ENREC near Mead
• Jan. 30: Land Application Training (Initial at 9 a.m., Recertification at 1 p.m.), Library, Geneva
• Jan. 30: Dicamba Training, 10 a.m., Fairgrounds, Central City
• Jan. 30: Dicamba Training, Noon, Fairgrounds, Bladen
Farm Bill information
Thanks to Randy Pryor, Extension Educator Emeritus, for reviewing this article. Also, appreciate the growers who shared data and Farm Service Agency (FSA) personnel from several counties who answered my questions. Here’s more farm bill information.
PLC Yield
A few weeks ago, I mentioned you can obtain a sheet from your local FSA Office which shows PLC yields and necessary yield in order to increase PLC yield. If you don’t have that sheet, you can use your 156EZ form. Take your PLC yield and divide by 0.81 to get the yield necessary to increase your PLC yield. For example, a PLC corn yield of 190/0.81= 234.57 bu/ac. Your 2013-2017 RMA actual yields would need to show you’ve achieved at least 234.57 bu/ac in order to increase your PLC yield.
Seed Corn Yields
For seed corn yields, if the farm has commercial corn in addition to seed corn in rotation, the commercial corn yield will be applied to the seed corn. If no commercial corn is grown in rotation on the farm, use the Plant Base Yield (PBY) not to exceed 120% of the county irrigated corn yield. For example, in 2013, York County Irrigated Corn Yield was 235.92 bu/ac. Multiply this by 120% = 283.10 bu/ac. Compare this to the PBY for the same year and use the lower of the two numbers.
Historical Irrigated Percentage (HIP) is taken into account for ARC-CO payments. For those of you who are using the Texas A&M decision tool, you will see a box to input HIP. As you look at your 156EZ form, you will see an area for HIP. Counties that had to split out irrigated vs. non-irrigated acres for certain crops in the 2014 Farm Bill will have a HIP listed. Counties that didn’t have to do this will not have one listed. For those with HIP listed, it may or may not be accurate depending on if you incorporated/lost irrigated ground in the past 5 years. For purposes of the Texas A&M tool, you can use your best estimate of irrigated vs. non-irrigated percentage.
ARC-CO Calculation
Regardless if you’d like to try the Texas A&M tool or not, you can also get an idea of the price in which ARC-CO would trigger a 2019 payment by doing a simple calculation. Take your county guaranteed revenue and divide that by the county benchmark yield. For example, for irrigated corn in York County, the 2019 Guaranteed Revenue is $731.07. The 2019 Benchmark Yield (which is an Olympic average yield from 2013-2017) for irrigated corn in York County is 229.75 bu/ac. Taking $731.07/229.75= $3.18. What this means is that based on these numbers, if the York County RMA Yield comes in at 229.75 bu/ac, which is a trend adjusted yield, a payment would not be triggered for ARC-CO for irrigated corn in York County until a $3.18 corn price is achieved. This is in comparison to PLC in which the trigger is $3.70 for the corn price. Many of the counties in which I’ve done this calculation for irrigated corn have around a $3.18 trigger price for ARC-CO currently. That alone tells you a lot regarding decision making. If the trendline yield remains close to current one, it leans towards enrolling in PLC for irrigated corn, but it is a two year decision. You can also try other figures (ex. trying 235 and 220 bu/ac) if you think the trendline yields may be higher or lower than the current estimate to see other potential ARC Co price triggers.
Randy Pryor shared a spreadsheet with me from USDA that had all the yearly yields, trend yields, and revenue guarantees for each county and each crop in Nebraska to date. I’ve placed tables with these numbers on my blog at jenreesources.com for the counties in which I helped growers for the 2014 Farm Bill. You can also ask your FSA Office if they can provide this information for you.
FSA Meetings: If you missed the Farm Bill meetings and would like to better understand the differences between the 2014 and 2018 Farm Bills, please contact your local FSA Office. Many of them are having small meetings certain days of the week but can’t share which way you should enroll.
Texas A&M Decision Aid
Randy Pryor and I are recommending that if you use a decision aid, that you use the Texas A&M one. For those of you I worked with during the 2014 farm bill, I have your username and password if you no longer do. You can also reset it by calling their help line. I’ve assembled screen shots at https://go.unl.edu/texasam that walk you step by step through inputting data into the tool. If you have questions, please let me know. Hoping this is helpful!
