YORK -- It wasn’t graduation, but the York High School Senior Joy Ride – organized by senior parents – helped the YHS Class of 2020 bring high school to a close and usher in a new phase of their lives.
Students shined up and decorated their cars, making a loop through York, starting at the fairgrounds. People gathered on the sidewalks to cheer the 80 carloads of YHS seniors. School spirit yard signs greeted and congratulated the newest YHS alum.
“A parade isn’t how we wanted [graduation] to be – it isn’t how any parent wanted it to be,” said co-organizer Leslie Robinson. “But the hands of the school are tied.”
“The kids have earned it and they deserve it,” she added. “We know that is how the school feels, too.”
Parent Lisa Hurley was also one of the organizers. “We put this together so our students would have something to do on what would have been graduation,” she said. The Parent Joyride Committee consisted of Lisa Hurley, Leslie Robinson and Laurie Stuckey.
It took a community to bring the event together, organizers said. The York Police Department, the York Fire Department, the City of York Street Department, and the York County Sherriff’s Department all participated along the route to help keep joyride participants safe. Russ Coffey (York Police Department) and Dan Robinson (York Fire Department) were especially key in making the event work, organizers said. Teachers Pam Petersen and Abbey Breining helped at the fairgrounds, getting the seniors lined up and distributing balloons.
“I’m very pleased with the turnout of the Joy Ride – both the students and community members supporting them,” Hurley said.
