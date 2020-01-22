YORK – Joyce Otoupal was given the recognition as a Distinguished Ambassador by the York Area Chamber of Commerce during the annual banquet and awards ceremony Tuesday evening.
Those who nominated her said that through past decades, she has “been one of the mainstays of the organization. She has had a burning passion for the York Chamber of Commerce and has been a long-time go-getter for the Chamber and instrumental in recruiting ambassadors and volunteers for projects in York.”
Otoupal was past chairman and vice-chairman of the Ambassadors; past board member and president of the York Chamber; chairman of the Yorkfest King and Queen luncheon for several years; has been Ambassador of the Year and in the top 10 on numerous occasions; was the Yorkfest Queen in 2003; assisted for several years with the Yorkfest float for royalty; was in charge of the downtown Christmas decorations for many years; was co-coordinator of the York Chamber of Commerce annual banquet; has been the recipient of Chamber awards in the past; was on the Yorkfest Royalty Committee in 2019; owned and operated a York business for 40-plus years; and is an active member of the York Elks (Does).
Top Ten Ambassadors for 2019
• Tied for first: Alison Graham and Bob Sautter
• Third: Marilyn Jackman
• Fourth: Irene Duncan
• Fifth: Jim Hoffmann
• Sixth: Amie Kopcho
• Seventh: Lisa Hurley
• Eighth: Jim Ulrich
• Ninth: Chrystal Houston
• Tenth: Tony North
2020 Ambassador Chairman will be Sue Ann Romohr, co-chairman will be Angie Berthold
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.