YORK – York County District Judge James Stecker wasn’t too impressed with the fact a Wisconsin man went on a road trip with friends and happened to earn himself two drug-related arrests in two different states.
Jonathan J. Cordova, 20, of Kenosha, Wis., was sentenced to two months in jail, after appearing in District Court this week.
He was taken into custody earlier this year when his vehicle was stopped for speeding on Interstate 80.
According to court documents, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol when the traffic stop was initiated.
The deputy said in her report that she could smell marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, in which there were also several occupants.
During a probable cause search, deputies found concentrated THC and marijuana in various forms and packages, as well as psilocybin mushrooms. They also found $8,400 in cash.
The cash was eventually returned to Cordova and his occupants were not charged.
This week, he was sentenced for attempt of a Class 4 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of one year in jail.
“We are asking for a fine,” Cordova’s attorney, Brian Copley, told Judge Stecker. “He made the statement that he made a huge mistake with drugs and another when he didn’t participate in his pre-sentence (investigation/report). He had no prior record, then he was arrested in two states for instances during a road trip. I’m glad he got his evaluation done, but he acknowledges a mistake for not following with the PSI. He’s possibly looking at probation in the Arizona case, we are asking for a fine today.”
“I’m completely remorseful,” Cordova told Judge Stecker. “I don’t plan on doing that again. A road trip with friends went completely wrong.”
“What’s troubling is that you said you made a mistake on a road trip, but then you were also in trouble in another state,” Judge Stecker told Cordova. “And you didn’t complete your PSI. The court doesn’t believe a fine is appropriate in these circumstances.”
Cordova was sentenced to 60 days in jail, to begin immediately.
