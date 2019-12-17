YORK – District Judge James Stecker has denied a request from a York man, convicted of driving under influence and causing serious bodily injury, who wanted to be allowed to end probation earlier than planned.
Robert Lehr, 66, made the formal request with the court this week.
In mid-May of 2018, Lehr was sentenced for the Class 3A felony to three years of probation. This case stems from a crash that occurred June 24, 2016, at the intersection of Fourth Street (in York) and the Highway 81 bypass. According to the accident report, a 1998 Ford pickup driven by Lehr was eastbound on West Fourth Street approaching the bypass west of York.
The accident report said that Lehr did not stop at the stop sign and entered the intersection. His vehicle collided with a 1996 Ford van driven by Jay S. White, 52, of Hastings. The Lehr vehicle was struck at the driver’s side door by the front end of the van. Upon impact, both vehicles spun to the southeast, according to investigators.
The Lehr vehicle overturned on its side and came to rest on its wheels in the southeast ditch. The White vehicle came to rest facing east in the southbound traffic lane.
Both men were injured, taken to York General Hospital and then transported to Lincoln.
White’s injuries were very serious and at the time considered to be life threatening.
The York County Attorney’s office obtained Lehr’s blood test results which showed his blood alcohol content was .192, more than double the legal limit.
This past week, Lehr’s attorney, David Michel, asked that his client’s probation be declared complete.
“He has paid off all the last of the fees, he has completed everything (programming, counseling, treatment) but the time,” Michel said. “It is unusual and unique that’s he gone through 1 ½ years of probation, he’s half-way through, without any missteps at all. He has completed all the terms of his probation and has always been compliant. This (allowing early dismissal from probation) would show people on probation that if they take it seriously and to heart, they may be able to get release. He has shown complete success in his probation.”
“I understand your position,” responded Judge Stecker. “This is a serious charge, it is a Class 3A felony. I placed him on probation for three years in order to maintain supervision. The court does acknowledge the progress you have made but won’t grant early termination at just under 50 percent completion. The request is denied. You can readdress the court when you are about at 75 percent complete.”
