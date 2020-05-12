YORK – The jump in the number of COVID-19 cases in York County during the last two days (two over the weekend, seven announced on Monday) is due to the increased testing done with the Nebraska National Guard last Friday, according to Four Corners Health Director Laura McDougall.
She said many of the people tested at the event were contacts of known cases, either exposed through their workplace, their household, or another close contact in the community.
“In York County, this testing identified some additional positives in a workplace and in family members of a previous case,” McDougall said.
The location of a particular workplace was not disclosed.
During the mass testing event last Friday, 202 people were tested in Shelby.
The number of cases in York County is now at 23. There have been 22 cases in Butler County, 17 in Seward County and nine in Polk County.
Thirty-two people have fully recovered in the Four Corners Health District.
The number of people that have been tested: York County, 312; Seward County, 286; Butler County, 168; and Polk County, 112.
Over the weekend, the Four Corners Health Department released information that there are now two new cases in York County. One is a man in his 30s who is self-isolating at home and whose case is under investigation (as to how the infection occurred). The other is a man in his 50s and this is a case of community spread.
Then, on Monday afternoon, it was announced that there were seven new positive tests in York County alone. The details of those cases have not yet been released.
The total number of cases in the Four Corners Health District is now 71.
Seward County now has 17 cases as a new case has been found, involving a man in his 20s and whose case is a situation of community spread.
The number of cases in Butler County is now at 22 as a teenage boy tested positive and his case remains under investigation. On Monday, it was announced that there are six new cases in Butler County – the details of those cases have not been released.
However, one investigation has determined that one case investigation in Butler County has determined that there has been a low-risk community exposure for those people who were in the Subway restaurant (404 E Street) in David City, on
• Monday, May 4, from 10:20 a.m.--3 p.m,
• Tuesday, May 5, from 10:45 a.m.—2:30 p.m.
• Wednesday May 6, from 9:30 a.m.—3 p.m.
Health officials stressed that “this is considered a low-risk exposure because the individual wore a mask during their time at Subway. The team at the Subway location actively disinfects surfaces, promotes handwashing, has installed plexiglass shields, and has a sanitation program in place as part of their infection control protocols. Management at Subway requires social distancing in the venue and the use of masks by staff. In addition, there is no current evidence that takeout or drive-through meals will increase the chances of getting sick with COVID-19.”
The number of cases in Polk County is now at nine.
