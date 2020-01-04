YORK – The position of juvenile diversion officer in York County might soon become a county employee in order to follow directives of the Nebraska Crime Commission.
The juvenile diversion officer works with students who live in York County regarding truancy and other issues.
The program is funded by money from the crime commission which is funneled through the York school district to the county. The county puts in $6,000 and the York school district provides an office, computer and other physical equipment.
Rochelle Geiger, the county’s juvenile diversion director, explained to the county board this week that she’s written two grants totaling more than $50,000 – these will be used to fund the juvenile diversion program for the year.
But officials at the state level have told her she should become an employee of either the county or a local school district, in order for the funds to keep coming and the program to continue to operate.
Becoming a school employee has already been turned down by the York School District because she works with many schools besides York – including Heartland, McCool, all four parochial schools (Trinity Lutheran, Nebraska Lutheran, Emmanuel-Faith and St. Joseph’s) in the county. She’s also worked with students (who are York County residents) at Centennial and Hampton. She is available to other York County students in other schools as well, should the need arise.
“I’ve been working as a private contractor,” Geiger explained to the county commissioners.
But now the state officials are telling her the grant is contingent upon her being an employee with benefits.
“Who is requesting this and why do they care?” asked Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin.
She said it was new news to her as well, coming from state crime commission officials, but also added that there is enough grant money to cover the benefits which will total about $6,500.
“The crime commission sent over documents saying her work is that of an employee,” said Deputy York County Attorney Benjamin Dennis.
“I don’t know why they care,” Bulgrin added. “Are these federal government rules?”
Benjamin said they are.
Geiger said the state crime commission official said the private contractor status had been missed by officials earlier and once it was noticed, it was determined that she needed to be an employee of the county or a school district.
“As long as the benefits are covered by the grant, I think it’s fine,” said Commissioner Bill Bamesberger.
The position is year-by-year, as are the grants that fund it.
The commissioners tabled the matter in order to look further into it and they will take action on the matter at their next regular meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.