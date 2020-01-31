YORK - York Police Department released at noon Thursday a statement about an incident involving juvenile offenders at the interchange in York.
"On Jan. 29, at 1:22 p.m., the York Police Department responded to a report that a male who was in custody, assaulted a transportation driver and stole the private service transportation van. On scene officers learned that the contracted transportation company was transporting two detained juvenile males, one age 16 and the other age 17 back to Kearney.
“When they briefly stopped at a business in the 3400 block of South Lincoln Avenue, one of the detained males freed himself from his restraints, assaulted and overwhelmed the transportation driver obtaining keys to the van. The juvenile then stole the vehicle and proceeded west from York. Utilizing the vehicle’s tracking device, York Police Department officers continued tracking the vehicle until both males were apprehended by Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department deputies on Highway 34.
“The York Sheriff’s Department took custody of the juveniles and completed the transportation to Kearney Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center where they were lodged.”
“Charges of escape, robbery, kidnapping, theft over $5,000, unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle, terroristic threats and third degree assault are being recommended to the York County Attorney for prosecution of the 16 year old male."
Because the individuals in question are juveniles, their names have not been released.
