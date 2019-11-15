YORK — An amazing parade of talent passed across the York High theater stage.
In all, 21 schools from Class A Kearney to tiny St. Edward performed their competitive one-acts for a panel of three judges.
York drama director Becky Stahr explained that while her troupe of 98 Dukes including cast and crew performed their 2019 play “The Forgotten,” it was only critiqued, not placed by the judges. She said that courtesy is protocol for the host school in such events.
Stahr had so many programs wanting to participate that the original one-day format Saturday could not accommodate them. The spillover schools performed Friday in the theater so none would have to be turned away.
The event’s name is the York K-DUB Play Production Competition to honor longtime local and statewide theater performer, enthusiast and YHS supporter Don Keelan-White.
Schools in addition to York, Kearney and St. Edward that performed Saturday in two divisions were: Fillmore Central, Gibbon, David City, Aurora, Skutt Catholic, Malcolm, Heartland, Dorchester, Elmwood-Murdock, Osceola, Deshler, McCool Junction and Archbishop Bergen.
Centennial, Wayne, D.C. West, Lewiston and Elkhorn South competed against each other Friday where Elkhorn South received first place from the judges. Wayne, Centennial, D.C. West and Lewiston followed in that order.
David City were awarded first place in Division 1, the larger school tournament. The Scouts were placed ahead of the Bearcats of Kearney in second. Places three through seven went to: Malcolm, Aurora, Gibbon, Fillmore Central and Skutt Catholic.
Though not judged for placement, York was very much eligible for individual awards in Division 1 which is where the Dukes would have competed in any other meet.
Elliot Dallmann of York was named best supporting actor. Fellow cast members presented with acting awards were: Aislinn Luther, Kirsten Fike, Lauren Peters, Sophia Chavanu, Alycia Gage, Andrea Saxer, Jake Schmid, Drew Baldridge, Jason Franklin, Anthonie Gomez, Sam Heitz, Eric Yim and Riley Nigh.
Alysa Rieken of McCool took home best supporting actress honors for Division 2 on Saturday on top of which the Mustangs were judged best for hair and makeup.
Other outstanding actor awards for McCool went to: Sabrina Ellenwood, Cainan Lovan, Cole Stahr, Garrett Hansen, Chase Wilkinson and Dana Hobbs.
Outstanding actors in the judges’ shared opinion from Heartland were: Taylynn Schiel, Tobin Glinsmann, Timberly Carr, Emily Nunnenkamp, Rachael Dente, Tyler Lewis, Elizabeth Mestl, Aidan Swartzendruber and Ellyn Hall.
Trevor Meyer, Abbey Bonin, Aidan Trowbridge, Makenna Morgan, Wyatt Nun, Grace Probasco and Travis Meyer collected outstanding actor recognition for Fillmore Central.
Carson Richters of Centennial was awarded best supporting actor for Friday’s round of competition. Other outstanding actor awards for the Broncos’ performance went home with: Chaylee Tonniges, Daylee Day, Lance Haberman, Paige Petersen, Samuel Dunbar and Rachel Garcia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.