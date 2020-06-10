YORK -- On June 7, 2020 at approximately 4 p.m., the York County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the rest area on Interstate 80 near mile marker 355 in reference to a suspicious individual that was breaking the windows out on a vehicle in the parking lot.
Upon arrival by troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, the subject fled on foot northbound from the area.
York County Sheriff deputies along with troopers were able to locate the individual at a farmstead in the area and take him into custody.
York County K9 Loki was then deployed in the area to locate items that were believed to be discarded by the individual. Approximately a mile from the rest area, K9 Loki recovered a loaded handgun that the subject discarded while being pursued.
Due to the age of the offender, a minor, names are not being released. The suspect was arrested for multiple charges relating to drug possession and firearm possession by a prohibited person.
