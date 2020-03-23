YORK – “The staff members at Kilgore Memorial Library miss their community members and know that they need books. At a staff meeting, with appropriate distances observed, members were brainstorming ways to serve our patrons during the closure to help aid slowing the spread of COVID-19. What they came up with seems nothing short of brilliant,” said library director, Deb Robertson, of the plan her staff devised.
One challenge identified during their discussion was how to get books back in the hands of their readers. The difficulty was getting quality material to the public with no contact.
The solution?
Using three Free Little Library containers that have been moved in front of the entrance of the building at 520 North Nebraska Avenue, the library will begin offering a free book service to the community starting Tuesday, March 23. Donated books will be available any time outside the library building.
Setting this plan in place took two phone calls, Robertson explained.
“First call was to Carrie Colburn, publisher of the York News-Times, who quickly gave permission to move the little libraries for this project. Her only request was that we remind the public that when they return to their home locations they are for children’s books only,” Robertsone said.
“The second call was to Allen Schneider from the City Parks and Recreation Department who had the Little Libraries in place at the library the same afternoon,” Robertson continued.
“A quick email to the last partner in our Little Library project was sent to the Friends of Kilgore Library who were pleased to learn that they could be part of a great community outreach program like this one.”
Patrons will be able to stop by and choose from donated adult, young adult, and children’s books. Each Little Library container will be labeled for what type of reading materials are in each one. he library staff plans to keep the free book service open as long as possible.
“We’ll keep it going as long as we have books or until the staff can no longer work,” Robertson said. “This is the promise the staff made.”
No library card or checkout is required. The Little Libraries are located on the south side of the building.
“And if you have books in good condition to donate to this program, please leave them in the library book drop for consideration.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.