SEWARD COUNTY – The Nebraska Department of Transportation has announced that parts of Interstate 80 through Seward County will close in the spring of 2020 and will not fully reopen until next winter.
The interstate improvement project will disrupt traffic between Goehner and Milford.
The Department of Transportation says nine miles of road will be improved. Work will start about a half mile west of the Goehner exit and go east to the Milford exit.
According to the DOT, the purpose of the proposed project is to preserve the transportation asset, improve the reliability of the transportation system and perpetuate the mobility of the traveling public. The need for the proposed project is based on the current condition of the existing roadway and bridges.
The project will include concrete repairs, milling and resurfacing the roadway and surfaced shoulders with asphalt, bridge repairs, and removing and replacing guardrails. A bridge on the Goehner spur will be resurfaced with asphalt and widened with two-foot paved shoulders. On and off ramps at Goehner and Seward interchanges will be resurfaced also.
The proposed project will not require the purchase of additional property rights, the DOT said, and “access to adjacent properties would be maintained during construction but may be limited at times due to phasing requirements.”
No date has been announced by the DOT for the start of construction, but it scheduled to start next spring. Completion has been slated for the winter, in 2020.
The interstate will remain open, with some lanes closed. Traffic will be detoured during work on the interchanges.
In a press release, the Department of Transportation explained that the “NDOT has worked to develop this project to minimize inconvenience and hardships. We are dedicated to improving Nebraska’s highway system and with your help we can achieve this goal.”
