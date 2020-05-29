YORK – The York County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating a burglary and theft that occurred Wednesday, May 27, at the Henderson interchange.
At 12:45 a.m., an unknown person entered the Henderson Subway restaurant, breaking out the glass door. The suspect entered the building and removed a small cash box and cash drawer. The suspect was wearing a gray and black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.
If anyone has information leading to the arrest of this person, York Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $250.
Contact the York Crime Stoppers with any information at 402-362-2999.
