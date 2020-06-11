Leadership York’s 26th year came to an abrupt halt this year, due to the novel coronavirus.
“It was a hard decision,” said Scott Koch, chairman of Leadership York Steering Committee.
Leadership York – an offshoot of the York Area Chamber of Commerce -- provides members of the community a year-long education about the York community. “Every session is different,” Koch said, adding that the first few classes focus on developing and exploring leadership skills. “The rest of them are awareness issues,” he said. Topics included in this year’s Leadership York’s curriculum were: cultural diversity, economic development, government, education, technology, health and human services, business and industry growth and development, and law and legal issues. Participants are also required to attend at least one of the following three meetings: York City Council, York County Commissioners and York Public Schools Board of Education.
Leadership York 2019-2020 participant Morgan Van Housen said she wasn’t surprised when the program came to a coronavirus-related halt. “It wasn’t unexpected,” she said. “But at the time I didn’t think [the coronavirus pandemic] would last this long.”
“I was really excited about finishing off strong. Seeing it end the way it did was really said,” said Kathey Stewart, who participated in this year’s program. “Next year hopefully we’ll be able to sit in on some of the sessions we missed.”
The last three sessions were cancelled: health and human services, law and legal issues, and quality of life.
Stewart said because of her education, there was one session she was especially interested in. “I was looking forward to the one where we went to the prison.” The session was to address law and legal issues.
Van Housen was also looking forward to that session, which, she said, would have embodied the purpose of Leadership York – to learn more about the community. “I have an expectation in my mind, but I want to see what it’s actually like.”
Leadership York’s steering committee didn’t want their class of 2019-2020 to miss out. “We plan to offer this year’s participants the opportunity to attend the sessions for March, April and May that had to be cancelled, if we have room for them next year,” Koch said. Van Housen said if her schedule allowed, she would gladly sit in on the missed sessions. Graduation was slated for June. “This year’s class members will also be invited to participate in next year’s graduation in June, if they so choose,” he said.
Tuition has always been $50, while many other programs in Nebraska cost as much as $100 - $1,000. The cost to enroll in Leadership York is kept low because of funding from corporate sponsors and the York United Fund.
This year’s participants were: Carrie Armstead - Collins Aerospace, Megan Clausen - First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Aaron Dickey - Nebraska Public Power District, Chris Ericson - York Public Schools, Cheree Folts - City of York, Kinser Gergen – Cornerstone Bank, Addie Hubert - Kopsa Otte, Heather Hultgrien - Southeast Community College, Hannah Miller - York Chamber of Commerce, Sally Neville - York General Hearthstone, Lisa Samson – Mosaic, Faith Schneider - Eye Care Associates, LLC, Ryan Schneider - Four Corners Health Department, Ashley Seaberg - Cornerstone Bank, Grace Staehr - Grace Staehr Digital Marketing, Catherine Steele - York General Hospital, Kathey Stewart - Cellular Advantage, Sarah Straub - Collins Aerospace, Collin Tucker - York College, Morgan Van Housen - Cornerstone Insurance Group, Reesa Vice - Four Corners Health Department, Grace Woodburn - Henderson State Bank, and Seungli You - McCool Junction UMC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.