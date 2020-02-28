YORK – “Today, I’m going to make a request, I’m going to ask you to save $30,000 a year.”
That was the statement made by York County Attorney John Lyons as he addressed the York County Commissioners about changing the current legal research contract.
“When I started, I realized we have been paying more than $3,000 a month for our Westlaw contract,” Lyons explained.
Westlaw is a subscription-based service that can be used by attorneys to research legal matters, case precedence, state laws, etc.
Lyons said he looked into the contract the county has had for many years and discovered that when the contract was first signed by York County, the subscription was being shared (and cost-shared) with other counties and private attorneys.
“But since then, other counties and private attorneys dropped off and York County has been getting stuck with the whole bill,” Lyons said.
He said his office does not utilize enough of the service to warrant the full $3,000 rate.
“I rejected the first bill I got from them and negotiated it,” Lyons said. “They will release York County from the contract and I have a new contract with them now. I asked them to quote a subscription that we use the most.”
Lyons said he got them down to $522 a month, instead of more than $3,000.
“We will save over $30,000 a year,” Lyons said. “We have been operating the last couple of months with Westlaw free of charge, as were figuring out a new contract.”
“This $522 will take care of your research needs?” asked Commissioner Bill Bamesberger.
Lyons said it would.
“I’m just trying to get the county out of this contract and help the county save money,” Lyons said.
All the commissioners voted in favor of going with the new contract with Westlaw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.