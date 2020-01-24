YORK – The regular meeting of the American Legion Auxiliary, Bolton Post #19, was held at 7 p.m., at the VFW Post Home with President Marcia Witmer presiding.
There were nine members present.
The opening prayer was given by Chaplin JoAnn Kuester, after which members stood in silence in memory of their deceased.
The group recited the Pledge of Allegiance and sang one verse of the Star Spangled Banner.
The members then recited the Preamble.
Minutes of the December meeting were read by Secretary Connie Hubbard. They were corrected and approved as corrected and placed on file.
The treasurer’s report was given. It was also approved and placed on file. There was a bill presented for use of A.L.A. online. A motion was made by Granada Dooley and seconded by Claudia Braden to allow the fee of $10 to be drawn on the treasury and paid. The vote was taken and carried.
Secretary Connie read thank you notes from the Fairmont Nursing Home for the group’s donation, as well as a thank you from a member and a thank you from the York High School for the cookies made and delivered for American Education Week.
Regarding the Membership Committee: 2019-2020 dues are now due. The goal for the coming year is 121. As of now, there are 111 paid members. These dues help the group to support their veterans’ programs.
Regarding Unit Activities Committee: the ladies made 30 little reindeer out of corks and delivered them to nursing homes and assisted living facilities for veterans.
Regarding the Scholarship Committee: Treasurer Connie stated that the scholarship money for this year’s nominee was sent.
Girl State Chairman Lucile Reichlinger said the state fee this year will be $400 per girl.
In old business, the plans to have a spaghetti feed in April have been changed to March 29. More information will follow next month.
In new business, President Marcia shared information from the Department and District President regarding the mid-winter conference.
The Grand Island Med Center is asking for donations of 8-ounce water bottles to be handed out to cancer patients when receiving treatments. A motion was made by Ann Kirkpatrick and seconded by Claudia Braden to purchase five cases. Vote was taken and carried.
Marcia also shared that the District President is asking to collect Nebraska shirts, socks and hats to be given to veteran residents to wear on Presidents Day. And they can wear them during the upcoming sports seasons. Members were asked to bring those items to the next meeting.
Musician Lucile Reichlinger played the hymn of the month, “O God, Health in Ages Past.” The ladies then sang the first verse of America.
The closing prayer was given by Chaplin JoAnn.
The next meeting will be Monday, Feb. 3, at the VFW Post Home at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.