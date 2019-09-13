YORK – The Bolton Post #19 American Legion Auxiliary met Aug. 26 because the normal date fell on Labor Day.
They met at the VFW Post Home.
President Marcia Witmer called the meeting to order at 7 p.m., with five officers answering roll call.
In the absence of Chaplain Joann Kuester, Connie Hubbard gave the opening prayer after which the group stood in silence in memory of deceased members.
The members then recited the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by the singing of one verse of the Star Spangled Banner.
Secretary Connie Hubbard read the minutes of the August meeting, which were approved as read and placed on file.
Treasurer Connie Hubbard gave the treasurer’s report, which was approved as read and placed on file.
During committee reports, it was discussed that membership dues are due and may be paid to Ann Wagner. The goal is 121 and 37 have already paid. Dues help the group support veterans’ programs and do things for members in nursing homes.
From the Americanism Committee – Linda Duell shared about how Labor Day came about in the nation. Labor Day has become a way to mark the end of the summer season. It was originally intended to celebrate the contribution of the American system of organized labor and workers to the prosperity of the United States’ economy. It was created as holiday for workers, with street parades to allow the public to appreciate the work of the trade and labor organizations. After the parade, a festival would be held for workers and their families. The first Labor Day was held on Tuesday, Sept. 5, in New York City. In 1884, the Labor Day observance was changed to the first Monday in September, as originally proposed by the Central Labor Union. Congress declared Labor Day a federal holiday on June 28, 1894.
From the Courtesy Committee – A birthday card was sent to member, Evelyn Slaughter, for her 100th birthday.
Some members attended the 100th birthday cook-out for the Legion in August. Also, the M.I.A. table and items explaining it are on display at Wagner Decorating.
Regarding unfinished business, the budget for the 2019-20 year was discussed. Ann Wagner made a motion to approve the budget, it was seconded by Linda Duell and it passed with budgeted items to be paid.
In new business, the county meeting will be on Sept. 16 with Gresham as host. The meal will be at 6:30 p.m., with the meeting at 7 p.m.
Musician Lucile Reichlinger played the hymn of the month, “Just a Closer Walk With Thee.”
Members then sang the first verse of “America.” Connie Hubbard then gave the closing prayer.
The next meeting will be on Monday, Oct. 7, at the VFW Post Home at 7 p.m.
After the meeting, members completed the American Legion Senior Basic Course on history and legacy.
