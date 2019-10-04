POLK -- On Sept. 15 Lemuel R. Wilcox Unit #160 in Polk celebrated the 100th Anniversary of the American Legion and Auxiliary.
There were 10 Legion members and 10 Auxiliary members in attendance plus spouses. We had two World War II veterans present, Noel Kealiher and Harvey McHarry.
Thank you Veterans for your service! Thank you Auxiliary members for all that you do for the veterans!
