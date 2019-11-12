YORK – In only about 2 ½ weeks, locals who are interested in running for political positions in their communities and school districts will be able to start filing their candidacies.
Dec. 1 is the first day candidates can file their intentions to run for office, regarding races that will be considered in the May Primary, according to the Nebraska Secretary of State’s office.
U.S. Senator Ben Sasse has already announced his bid for reelection in 2020. He made that announcement in August.
Locally, there will be several races considered in the Primary – filing will be required between December and March and if there are enough candidates for such races they will be on the May ballot.
That would include for seats on the York County board, the York City Council and for mayor of York.
Regarding the county board, the seats of Commissioners Kurt Bulgrin and Jack Sikes will be up for election in the coming year.
When it comes to the York City Council, the seats of Mat Wagner, Clarence Hoffman, Ron Saathoff and Ron Mogul will be up for election.
While Mayor Barry Redfern was just sworn in to that position earlier this year, the term itself will end in 2020. So the position of York mayor will be on the 2020 ballot.
Other races that require filing for the Primary will be those of Henderson City Council, Heartland School Board and York School Board.
The elections for seats on village boards and smaller school boards are automatically forwarded to the fall General Election – and filing candidacy for those positions isn’t required until next summer.
