The following Letters to Santa, written by area youngsters were submitted to the York News-Times with the hopes that not only would they be forwarded to Santa but if published they would increase the potential of their holiday dreams coming true.
The letters are being published exactly as they were submitted by students at St. Joseph’s School and Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran.
Dear Santa,
I want a guitar and a basketball.
Love,
David
Dear Santa,
I have been a Good boy. I want a Green bay packers autorgraph and all the football players and all the judges and their audience. I want an x box. I want a football. I want the most biggest tv in the earth.
From Zander
Dear Santa,
I want a basketball backpack. I already told Chippy. I have been a good girl. Please bring me it. I think Harley would enjoy that. Chippy has been very very good. Thank you so so so much. My whole family has been very good too.
Avery Wardyn
Dear Santa,
I want a drone, iphone, ipad, puppy, kitten, bird food, scope, bow, bb gun, 100 dollar bill. I’ve been a good boy.
Jonah
Dear Santa,
If you can I want a baby alive doll and I want some boots and some cowgirl clothes and I have been a good girl and that’s all for now untill next time.
Rylie
Dear Santa,
I want a Nintendo swich with a super smash brothers ultimate. And I have been a good boy this year. And I have been nice to everybody. Can I please be on the nice listing? Can I please have a fun toy.
Alec
Dear Santa,
I have been very good. But sumtimes I fight with my brother. Can I please get me a hamster and a big hatchumelf and a baby alive and a LOL, a baby elf on a shelf and a American girl doll.
Kinsley
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I want slides and LOLs and a toy cat and a hamster and small hatchumelf and a baby elf on a shelf.
Lacy
Dear Santa,
I’ve been a good boy. Can you bring me a Kirby, stuft animal, and other stuft animals please bring me a Nintendo switch please.
Graham
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy. I want a Super smash bros , on a wee, bank a count, soccer on a wee games. I want a football sign whith all the new york Giants players.
Thank you, Lincoln
Dear Santa,
I want a TV for Christmas. Please bring me one with a PS4. I have been a very good boy this year. Thank you Santa. A Broncos football and a tiger blanket.
Teagen
Dear Santa,
How are you? Can you bring me bee simulator for Christmas? How old are you? I like what you do at Christmas.
From,
Connor Dye
Dear Santa,
I, I want to know how you get elves. My elf is named Emily. She can be very silly. What do you do in the summer. I want a lot of stuff. I love how you go all the way around the world. Can your raindeer talk. I hope you give me a lot of presents. I like that Christmas is on December 25. Write soon.
From,
Aubrey Andersen
Joy
Dear Santa,
How are you doing today. I’m doing very good. What I want for Christmas is a nail kit. What is your favorite color is it white, red, yellow, purple, pink or blue? My favorite coler is purple. Where do you live? Do you live in the North Pole? What is your favorite season? My favorite season is Summer.
From,
Joy Assanga
Dear Santa
What do you do in the summer? How many elves do you have? I wont a Nerf gun. My cat is black and white. His name is Sebastian. How do you get into my home.
Your friend,
Reese Branz
Dear Santa,
What do you like to do in the summer? What is your favorite color? My cat is named Thunder, he is super soft. I love him.
From,
Keely Burgess
Dear Santa
Hi, Santa what do all day? Santa what do your elf do? I want to see you for real. I do want a hous. I love you very much. My sister and me play a lot. Do you like me? My sister and me like to get soffe. I like to do a lot of soffe.
Love,
Savannah Gulbrandson
Dear, Santa Clause,
I have been good for Christmas. I’m trying to be as good as I can be I also want some things. I want a Ipod with a glitter case, tennishoes, make up set, magic 8 ball, case for my fitbit and bike and slime I need to ask some qutions. What do you do in the summer how are your elfs and those are questions.
Your friend,
Adelaide Hoffman
Dear, Santa Claus
I want anything for Christmas. I have some questions, What do you do in the summer. How long have you delivered gifts? Do you really deliver all the gifts in one night? Do you really give some kids coal. Do you have a house, or do you just live in your workshop. I hope all the kids get what they want.
From
Rylan Law
Dear Santa,
I have so many questions. How do your reindeer fly. One thing I want for Christmas is for my cousin’s to come back from the military. What do you do in the summer.
From,
Kinsey Methe
Dear Santa,
I just want to spad time with my famly. Ps do you make elfs.
Love,
Cooper Meyer
Dear Santa,
I want another Nintendo switch game.
Love,
Pitch Richards
Dear Santa,
What do you do in the summer time. How many elves do you have santa. I cleaned up over the summer. I have been good over the summer. Santa please get me a big meadl car. I ben very good over the summer. In the summer I cleaned up everyday.
Matthew Rufus
Hello Santa, It is me Knox. Please do not put me on the notty lestt but my beruther has rusold me sumtime. I am vary sory. Oh I fogot wut do you and misis klos do in the sumer. I have to go. Goodby santa.
Love,
Knox Travis
Dear Santa,
How have you been? I want three things. A gas powered dirt bike for kids, xbox and something that gives me superman power if you can do that. Santa I got some quetions. How do your raindeer fly? What do for the sumer? What school did you go to? Are you supposed to totch your elf does he achly loes his magic? Writ back soon.
From,
Isaiah Wagner
Dear Santa,
You know what I want for cristmas. I want a new dream house please. I got a Question. What is your favrite color, could your raindeer talk? Thank you for working so all of the kids could have toys.
From Kailyn Ward to Santa
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.