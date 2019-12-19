The following Letters to Santa, written by area youngsters were submitted to the York News-Times with the hopes that not only would they be forwarded to Santa but if published they would increase the potential of their holiday dreams coming true.
The letters are being published exactly as they were submitted by students at York Elementary.
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like to get hot choclit agin for chrismis this year.
Merry Chrismis
Alexis Sklenar
Dear santa,
How are the elf? I have been Exlent this year. I want a fit bit!!!
By Aubree K.
Dear Santa,
How are the raindeer? I have been good this year. I would like a toy this year.
Merry Christmas,
Haley
Dear Santa,
How are the raindeer doing? I have been doing very good this year. I would like to get a new roping can.
Merry Christmas,
Cole
Dear Santa,
How are the elfs? I have been Nice this year. I want a pare of rollerblades.
Mary Christmas,
Peyton
Dear Santa,
Is everthing nice in the north pole? I want a nice part of mocassins.
Thank you,
Brigston
Dear Santa,
How are the raindeer doing? I have been good this year. I would like a spot what book.
Merry Christmas,
Stella Walth
Dear Santa,
How many Elfs are at your workshop? I have been great this year. I would like football cards.
Merry Christmas,
From Tavin
Dear Santa,
How are the raindeer doing? I have been good this year. I would like a tikit to Green bay vs. kc next year.
Merry Christmas.
Thank you,
Brady
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I have been good this year. I would like to spen time with my family.
Merry Christmas,
Briley
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus doing. I have been great this year. I would like a new pair of JoJo shoes. Merry Chistmas. Thank you of the elfs of making the toys.
From Victoria
Dear Santa,
How do you get in my house? Some good and some bad days. I would like a super sonic plushy.
Thank you,
By Deven
Dear Santa,
How do you get into my house? I have been okey this year. I would like new toys this year.
Thank you, Santa,
Raymond
Dear Santa,
How are your randeer doing? I thank I have ben good this year. I would like a apple wach.
Thank you,
From Kade
Dear Santa,
How are the raindeer doing this year? I would like a big stuft bobcat pleaes. Have a happe now year.
By Kaden Heilbrun
Dear Santa,
How is your elves doing? I have been great this year. I would like a Nintendo swich.
Merry Christmas,
By Luke
Dear Santa,
Did the Polar Express make it this year. May I have one of those things that are metal rings that go on your arm and then they turn around.
From Austin
Dear Santa,
How are you? I feed our pet cat every day. But, I want my own pet. And Mom says no more pets. So this year I’m asking for Juno My Baby Elephant. Thanks!
Love,
Kyiah
Dear Santa,
I’ve been good this year. For Christmas I want a mini Alexa please.
Warm wishes.
Love,
Barrett
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. How are your reindeer? For Christmas I want an I Phone, X box, trampoline and Nintendo.
Marry Christmas,
Sawyer Jaekel
Dear Santa,
Are the reindeer still bullying Rudolph about his nose? I have bin good this yare so if you cod stop by my house, what I want for chistmas is a elephant chrem necklace.
Mreey Christmas and happy new yare,
From, Eleanor
Dear Santa,
How are the elves doing? Are any elves sick? For cristmas can I have a LOL doll house please. I would appreciate it.
Merry Cristmas,
Love,
Autumn Lea Arredondo
Dear Santa,
I hope the reindeer are ok, has Hayden’s Elf been good! I have been good can I have 60 playstation gift cards, a hoverboard and a nintendo swich. Merry Christmas Santa,
From Deven Seachord
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. This is what I want for Christmas. A alexa, phone, dirt bike, a real elf to touch, xbox and a hoverboard. If you do I would be glad.
Merry Christmas,
Hayden Ring
Dear Santa,
Have your Elves been working hard? I’ve been good this year. I what Nintendo game, and maybb a I pad for me and my sister and Laptop please and thank you.
Merry Christmas,
From Quinten
Dear Santa,
This year I want a new bike for christmas.
Merry Christmas,
Winter
Dear Santa,
This year I want a electric scooter and a LOL and a hoverboard for Christmas.
Merry Christmas,
Arena
Dear Santa,
This year I want a new bike for Christmas.
Merry Christmas,
Hayley
Dear Santa,
This year I want a new tablet for Christmas.
Merry Christmas, Santa, Piper
Dear Santa,
This year I want a ipod and a American Girl Dollar and clothos form Santa.
Merry Christmas,
Love,
Kenzie
Dear Santa,
This year I want a xbox one and a bike that has mountain tires and gears and I want the coler on it is blake and white and I want a Jumanji set and I want a mngoos with gold tires and the rest white.
Happy holidays,
Jax
Dear Santa,
This year I want a tablet, shos, American girl doll, and new cloths
Merry Christmas,
From Kyla
Dear Santa,
This year I want a tv for Christmas. I hope you have a good Christmas.
Merry Christmas,
Maxx
Dear Santa,
This year I want a dog for christms.
Hape christms,
Martin
Dear Santa,
This year I want a pet dog for Christmas.
Merry Christmas,
Michael Hartman
