The following Letters to Santa, written by area youngsters were submitted to the York News-Times with the hopes that not only would they be forwarded to Santa but if published they would increase the potential of their holiday dreams coming true.
The letters are being published exactly as they were submitted by students at York Elementary School.
Dear Santa,
How do you make presents? I have been good this year. I want a Lol doll house winter addition paint crayons and a great Christmas with my family.
love Aubrey Miller
Dear Santa,
Why are you fat? I’ve been good this year. I want a skatbord, a kitin, and an Alexq for Crismis.
Sanserly,
Corbin Covrt
Dear Santa,
Are your reindeer being good this year. I have been good all year. Can I have a skooter and a two LoL gools for Christmas. Please.
Love,
Claire Gubbels
Dear Santa,
Are the reindeer ready for the big day? Iv been good. I want for Christmas is a paint kit and a hot weels track.
Love,
Taegen Brough
Dear Santa,
How are you and your elvs? Am I on the good or bad list? I’ve been good this year. May I please have a coloring set, series of Junie B books, stuffed teddy bear and big doll clothes.
Love,
Izabelle Dempcy
Dear Santa,
How are you doing and the reindeer? I have been good this year. May I have a Polaroid, hover board, and a paint set.
Love,
Kiley Shufeldt
Dear Santa,
Are your reindeer being good and I was being good to and I want a iPhone!!
By Jayden Kramer
Dear Santa,
Are you real? How many elves do you have? I want slime. And a drone and aElf on the eshelf and a forwier plese
Love Skylar Rose Williams
Dear Santa,
What is one of your elf’s name? I had been very mischievous this year. I want a Nintendo switch, ultra nerf blaster, drone with a camera.
Love,
Carter Luce
Dear Santa,
What town do you go to first? Are you real? I’ve been good all year. I want an astronaut American doll.
Your friend,
Tayler Pohl!
Dear Santa,
How many elves do you have at the North Pole? I have been good almost all year. I want a remote control drone with a camera on it. Which elf is naughty? Which state or counry do you visit first? How many elves names can you name?
Love,
Cortland Peters
Dear Santa,
Are you real? I’ve been good. I want slime and tablet.
Your friend
Akasha Streeter
Dear Santa,
Are you real? How are your deer and elves. I have bein good all year. I want a tablet and a toy robot.
Your friend, Collin Putnam
Dear Santa,
How many elfs do you have? I want a nitro switch and I have been good this year.
By Izaiah Talor,
thank you for the gifts.
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer? I have been good girl this year! I would like to have this year is Barbie Chelsea camper and anything Barbie dolls and mermaid dolls a boy and a girl!
Love,
Jemma Arends
Dear Santa,
How do elves make the presents? I’ve been good this year. I want a Thomas Toy and a bike with training wheels and also not an annoying sister.
Love,
Colin Sorensen
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer doing? I’ve been good this year. I want art upplies and a big panda bear and a dirt bike with dirt bike supplies.
Love,
Harding Turner
Dear Santa,
How are you Santa? I have been good. I want a duck, phone and a skateboard.
Love,
Tifany Lugo
Dear Santa,
How are the elves doing? I’ve been really good. Can I have an electric scooter.
Love,
Cameron Crosnoe
Dear Santa,
Does an elf come with you? Am I on the good list? I want a hoverboard.
Love, Treyton Hearn
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I’ve tried to be good all year. Can I have a hover board and a make up set.
Love,
Natalee Anne Scalf
Dear Santa,
Are you lactose intolerant? I think I have been good this year. I have been wanting a make up set. Can have I have one?
Love,
McKinley Lynn Davis
Dear Santa,
All I want for Christmas is Nintendo.
Merry Christmas,
Nicole
Dear santa,
I relly want a Apple tablet and a pupy and a toy cat that can follow you and skrts.
Marry Christmas!
Ava
Dear Santa,
I want a big blue bean bag and a camo ipad and a big dune buggy and a arrow light flashing with my name.
Merry Christmas,
Leighton
Dear Santa,
All I want for chrisams is a scrunchys, more markers, winter clouthing, a warter bottle for school and hedfondes for my tablet.
Merry Christmas,
By Jaymi Jade Tischer
Dear Santa,
This year I want one little thing that ive wanted for such a long time for Christmas and that is roller blades. And that is all I want for Christmas
Merry Christmas
From Autumn Marie Pinneo
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would love to get an amarican girl bunk bed. Thank you!
Merry Chrismas,
Kynsley
Dear Santa,
All I want for chrismas is pug stuff!
Merry Chrismas,
Payton
Dear Santa,
All I want for Christmas is a Beagle puppy that is a girl.
Merry Christmas,
From Kelsey
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I wuould love to get owl diaries #12 for Christmas this year.
Merry Christmas,
Marley Fowler
Dear Santa,
I had a good year. All I want for Christmas is a xbox a playstation and a nerf gun.
Merry Christmas
By Hector
Dear Santa,
All I want for Christmas is my two front teeth.
Merry Christmas,
Elyiahs
Dear Santa,
I love you! May I please have for Christmas a MINEE RAFT in real life, Axe, Pickaxe And A SWORD! And that is one thing I want for Christmas!
By Carl
Dear Santa,
I have been good boy this year. I would like a science kit this year. Thank you.
Gavin
Dear Santa,
All I want for Christmas is stuf for my framly.
Merry Christmas
Cameron, West 8 Street
Dear Santa,
All i want for Christmas is a fake spider and a bouncey ball.
From Kristopher
