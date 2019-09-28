YORK – The property tax levies for all the political subdivisions in the county have been formally adopted by the York County Commissioners who convened this week as the Board of Equalization.
The county’s levy for this fiscal year is .22 per $100 of valuation. Of that levy, .19 is attributed to the general fund and .02 is for debt service. Small percentages are for employment security, relief/medical, state institutions, emergency management and ambulance service.
The ending levy for the Upper Big Blue NRD is .024986 per $100 of valuation.
Benedict’s levy for this fiscal year is .44 per $100 of valuation.
The levy for the Village of Bradshaw is .78. The general levy is .43 – a specific levy of .35 has been set to pay off bonds.
Gresham’s levy remains at .50, where it has been for a long period of time.
For Henderson, the property tax levy is .91 per $100 of valuation. Of that, .44 is attributed to bonds.
The levy in Lushton is .11 per $100 valuation.
The levy in McCool Junction is .82. Of that, .23 is for the general fund and the rest of it is attributed to bonds.
The property tax levy in Thayer is .14.
The levy for Waco property owners is .52 per $100 valuation. Of that, .13 is for bonds.
And the tax levy for the City of York is .33.
The total tax levy in the Heartland School District is .49.
In the McCool School District, the tax levy is .74.
And the tax levy in the York School District is 1.16 per $100 of valuation.
