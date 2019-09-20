YORK – The levies for all the political subdivisions in York County will be officially set when the York County Commissioners meet in regular session next Tuesday.
The levies for the city of York and the county itself increased since last year – the county from .20 to .22 per $100 of assessed value, the city from .27 to .33 per $100 of assessed value.
The levies for the other subdivisions have been submitted to the county and will be reviewed next week. This will include for all the other municipalities in the county.
As far as valuations, all the municipalities in York County, with the exception of Thayer, saw increases.
While Thayer’s valuation went down, it wasn’t by much. Last year, Thayer’s valuation was $2,494,038. This year, it is $2,371,100.
The following differences were seen in valuations in the other municipalities in the county:
Benedict: This year, a value of $8,828,410. That compares to $8,687,874 the year before.
Bradshaw: This year, a value of $16,127,239. That compares to $13,774,454 the year before.
Gresham: This year, a value of $6,673,421. That compares to $6,540,315 the year before.
Henderson: This year, a value of $56,752,108. That compares to $55,057,338 the year before.
Lushton: This year, a value of $3,010,277. That compares to $2,752,403 the year before.
McCool Junction: This year, a value of $22,067,978. That compares to $20,452,738 the year before.
Waco: This year, a value of $15,077,557. That compares to $14,305,928 the year before.
York: This year, a value of $565,918,753. That compares to $554,196,516 the year before.
The county’s overall valuation for this year is $3,379,701,504. That compares to $3,461,488,493 the year before. The decrease is being explained as a result of decreasing value of agricultural land.
The valuation in the York School District is currently $1,158,119,405. That compares to $1,166,238,919 the year before – which also shows a slight decrease, also being explained as a result of decreasing ag land values.
