YORK – Levitt Library at York College has celebrated its 50th anniversary . . . all the while ongoing work to transform this facility into the Levitt Academic Resource Center is underway.
To celebrate the anniversary, staff held a “Party Like It’s 1969” event – during which, students came out to enjoy 1969-style fun as well as see the major changes underway.
Levitt Library opened its doors to York College students on Nov. 5, 1969, becoming a focal point for learning on campus. That day, students formed a line and moved books – one stack at a time – from the McGehee Library to the Levitt building.
It was noted that when this day arrived in 1969, now-York College President Steve Eckman and his wife, LaRee, were in their freshman year at York College.
During the anniversary celebration, students enjoyed treats reminiscent of 1969 (Orville Redenbacher popcorn, TicTacs, Blow-pop suckers) and listed to top songs of that year (“Sugar Sugar,” “Hooked on a Feeling,” and “Sweet Caroline,” just to name a few).
Old pictures from York College decorated the walls and students also played Twister.
The progress at the facility continues. Since the summer, the entryway has been finished, the lower level now has more walls (forming the testing center and staff work room) and there is carpet in the open space and tile in the bathrooms.
Thanks to a $2.25 million grant, virtually every inch of the building will be transformed over the next five years. And that transformation is not just cosmetic but also in the area of function. As students’ needs have changed, so will the library as it becomes a collaborative learning space with the latest in research technology and student support services.
The Title III Strengthening Institutions Program that is providing the bulk of the funds for this transformation is a highly competitive grant opportunity intended to help colleges improve and strengthen academic quality, institutional management, and fiscal stability. This is the second time York College has received Title III SIP grant funding in recent years. In 2009 York College was awarded $2 million to create a student success center, renovate classrooms and upgrade technology campus wide. Improvements at that time included a complete remodel of the lower level of Middlebrook Hall, transforming a 1940s era cafeteria into three technology-enhanced classrooms.
While the federal grant is extremely sizable and an unexpected blessing for York College, funding from private donors is also needed to complete the project. Title III SIP will provide $2.25 million of $2.6 million project. Those who are interested in helping York College take this next step into the future can contact Brent Magner, vice-president for advancement, at bnmagner@york.edu or call 402-363-5636.
