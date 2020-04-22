YORK — National Library Week is April 19 – 25, but this week many libraries’ brick-and-mortar sites sit without patrons, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kilgore Memorial Library (York) has temporarily ceased physical book check-outs, but that doesn’t mean staff hasn’t kept busy. From online story hours, to accepting and processing standing book orders, it seems a librarian’s work is never done. “It takes time to plan and get used to the new environment,” said Kilgore library director Deb Robertson. Robertson and her full-time staff members are also continuing to help with online services, like Overdrive (e-book checkouts) and digital audiobooks – both of which can be checked out from the library’s website with a library card. “We’re not doing anything with books right now,” Robertson said of Kilgore’s physical collection.
Stromsburg Public Library is also utilizing online lending services like Overdrive. At the same time, the library is trying to keep physical books in the hands of patrons. “At this time we have closed our library facility to patrons. They can call us, email us or Facebook Messenger us with their ‘orders’ and we compile them into a plastic bag and place them in the entry way with their name on them,” said Stromsburg Public Library Director Monica Tidyman.
As for Kilgore, physical check-outs may not be available, but there are plenty of free books for all ages in repurposed newspaper stations. The bright blue dispensers rest outside the library entrance, containing books ready to be taken home.
Behind closed doors –with plenty of social distancing – Kilgore’s full-time staff stays busy managing incoming book orders (“We’ll have plenty of books when we reopen,” Robertson said). Kilgore is also accepting returned books via the library book drop; however, late fees will be waived until closure has ended. Besides managing the library’s collection and keeping an eye on online services, Kilgore staff has been coming up with new ways to engage patrons. The library’s popular Trivia Night had a test-run on Zoom last week, and Education Outreach Coordinator Carol Baker has hosted online story hours. The option to obtain a library card via Kilgore’s website is also in the works.
Stromsburg Public Library is also keeping busy, but, like Kilgore, dialing back some services. This includes allowing a few select patron exceptions. “We did decide to allow one person in the library at a time, if they can answer some basic health questions for us, to use the computers if they have unemployment forms or something of that nature that needs done,” Tidyman said. She said other modifications have been made. “We postponed our speaker for Swedish Festival until sometime this fall. We only do summer reading for one month in July so we are hoping we will still be able to hold that.”
Tidyman said library plans are proceeding with caution. “We haven’t looked too far forward as we don’t know what each day is going to bring right now,” she said.
Librarians are looking forward to patrons going in and out of library doors, Tidyman said. “When we are given the okay to reopen it will be busy, but it will be so nice to see everyone and chat with [patrons].”
“We miss them,” Robertson said. That being said, she added, when Kilgore – and other libraries – reopen, it will only be under the best of circumstances for their patrons. “We just don’t know [when Kilgore will reopen], but we want to keep everybody safe at home.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.