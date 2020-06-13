YORK — Kilgore Memorial Library reopened Monday, June 8 with a few changes – but a lot has stayed the same.
“It’s almost like it’s back to normal,” said Deb Robertson, Kilgore Memorial Library Director. “We were ready for crowds, but it’s been steady.”
On opening day, Kilgore had a staff member ready at the door to enforce the 25-patron limit. However, this could be due to the availability of curbside pickup. “If someone isn’t comfortable coming in yet and wants to stay safe, they can still use our curbside service,” Robertson said.
Kilgore has had services online and outside the building, but Monday marked the first day in months patrons have been able to walk through the doors. While many of the library’s resources are still available, there are several things that have yet to have relaxed restrictions: meeting rooms are not available, individual study rooms are closed, newspapers will not be available, leisure and social activities are discouraged and seating has been removed – save for the seven computer stations. The number of computers available had to be pared down to maintain social distancing.
Employees will be taking precautions and safety measures to protect their patrons and coworkers, like sanitizing surfaces throughout the day and offering hand sanitizer. Patrons must pitch in, too, according to the library’s COVID-19 requirements. Patrons are encouraged to disinfect equipment, computer keyboard and mouse at start and end of each session. Restrooms are for emergencies only, and family groups are limited to six individuals.
“We’re all in it together,” Robertson said. “We want you to do everything you want, but we can’t let you.”
Robertson said patrons have been excited to have the library open again. “It’s kind of heartwarming.”
As for summer activities, the annual Summer Reading Program is postponed until next year. There are many other programs in the works, though, including virtual escape rooms and the recurring noon brown bag book talks (held outside). Also, from June 18 until July 18, Kilgore is challenging Yorkites to help the community reach a goal of 500,000 minutes of reading. All of these are pending, as the library waits for the OK from the health department.
Robertson said there will be kinks to work out, but so far things are going well. “We’ve never reopened a library, and have never had to close one, either,” she said. “You can’t think of everything.”
*****
For more information about Kilgore Public Library’s COVID-19 policies, as well as library services, visit http://libraries.ne.gov/york/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.