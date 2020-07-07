YORK — The show went on, as York’s annual Fourth of July standby Firecracker Frenzy lit up the sky Friday, July 3.
The coronavirus didn’t stop the community from coming together and celebrating Independence Day. The York Area Chamber of Commerce’s Firecracker Frenzy has been a staple of York summer entertainment for over a decade. Firecracker Frenzy 2020, however, was executed a bit differently in order to follow COVID-19 safety measures. Grandstand seating was unavailable, but as in years past parking lots were open to spectators. Attendees were required to stay in their own vehicles throughout the evening, which commenced at 10 p.m.
Concessions were unavailable, as were restrooms. Throughout the planning process – and during the event itself – the Chamber worked closely with J & M Displays and Four Corners Health Department.
Firecracker Frenzy – COVID-19 or no – requires a great deal of planning and work. Volunteers pitched in the day after to clean up; volunteers and generous donations helped the COVID-19 edition of Firecracker Frenzy possible, making sure York had its annual bright spot in the midst of the coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.