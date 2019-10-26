YORK — Preschool-aged children are often enthusiastic, but Emmanuel and Faith Lutheran Churches’ Little Blessings Preschool kids were extra-busy during the school’s Grandparents Day.
There have been over 10 Grandparents Days at Little Blessings. Teacher Andrea Way said she gets a few butterflies when she prepares, but has come to realize the event doesn’t have to be perfect. “The grandparents love it,” she said. “They don’t care what’s going to happen. I just want them to come in and see the kids having fun.”
And fun was had.
Preschoolers and grandparents collaborated on painting their own unique pumpkins on canvas – playfully celebrating the fall season. Breads perfect for breakfast – such as lemon and cranberry-orange – were on the menu, as well as juice, coffee and water.
Once the tummies were full, the kids led the grandparents upstairs. The walls were decorated with artwork and photos, and kids eagerly pointed out their very own colorfully-labelled coat hooks with playful decoration. In the classroom it was time to play. Way gave the grand tour; grandparents and children read books and played with toys and different activity stations.
Way said that while she wants everything to be perfect, she’s learned something: “The kids don’t need to do everything perfectly. Sharing the love and sharing that fun time together is what matters.”
