VERDIGRE — Benedict-based Lively Livestock 4-H Club, in tandem with York FFA, completed recently a unique flood recovery effort.
The Ruzicka family of rural Verdigre, Neb. experienced excessive damage and loss in the catastrophic Nebraska March flooding. As of late March, Knox County – where the Ruzicka’s reside – had suffered about $18 million in flood damage, due in part to the failure of Spencer Dam.
The Ruzicka’s kitchen supplies were included in the family’s flood losses. Everyday items like mixers and measuring spoons were lost or destroyed. In an effort to restock the Ruzicka’s kitchen, the Lively Livestock 4-H Club started a “donation registry” at Wal-Mart. Generous shoppers rose to the challenge.
Willard and Denise Ruzicka, and Willard’s sister Alvira received the kitchen items for both of their new homes. The Ruzicka’s are fifth-generation farm families. The kitchen items were delivered by Lively Livestock and York FFA members themselves.
“Willard Ruzicka told our group that he had one request: that was he wanted to give each and every one of us a hug and thank us personally for what we had done for them,” said Lively Livestock 4-H Club co-leader Amy Pohl.
The group’s efforts didn’t end there. Following the Ruzicka visit, the 20-person-strong crew headed north across the river to Verdel, Neb. The Benedict Methodist women delivered lunch to feed the crew. Local families the kids helped joined them for food and fellowship.
The kids put in a lot of fence, chopped weeds, scraped and painted and took on many other projects.
“We worked all afternoon and put the last post in as the sun went down,” Pohl said. “It was evident that we had made a lot of progress, but there is still so much more to be done to help these families.”