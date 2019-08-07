YORK — Until August 11, the Lively Livestock 4-H Club is offering a unique way to help flood victims.
Lively Livestock co-leader Amy Pohl said the Ruzicka family of Verdigre, Neb. had all of their kitchen supplies wiped out in the March flooding, from mixers to measuring spoons. In an effort to restock the Ruzicka’s kitchen, the club has started a “donation registry” at Wal-Mart. Shoppers can purchase items from the “Lively Livestock 4H Club Ruzicka Flood Relief” (search Amy Pohl) list at Wal-Mart, or at Walmart.com.
Items can be dropped off at Mid-America Vision Center in York, or mailed to: Lively Livestock 4H Club, 2118 Road H, Benedict, NE 68316. The registry list is not available in-store.
According to the 2010 U.S. Census there were 575 people, 246 households, and 126 families residing in Verdigre (Knox County). As of late March, Knox County – where the Ruzicka’s reside – had suffered about $18 million in flood damage, due in part to the failure of Spencer Dam.