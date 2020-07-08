YORK — “God is sovereign, and we’ve got work to do here.”
Larry Joslin, Associate Director of York’s Living Water Rescue Mission, and the Living Water team are refusing to let COVID-19 keep them from helping serve people in need. “We protect ourselves as best we can,” he said, “but we still have to take care of the people we do have here.”
The number of those seeking services and guidance from Living Water Rescue Mission has declined since the onset of the pandemic. “A lot of people are finding a place and staying where they are,” Joslin said. Some of those places are with family, which isn’t always a good thing. “Oftentimes people end up on the street because families have just had it with them,” Joslin said, indicating it isn’t necessarily that families don’t care. “They’ve let them stay with them for a time. They don’t want to send them out with COVID going on.”
While Living Water’s discipleship has gone down during the coronavirus, some things remain the same regardless. “Our expenses have not gone down,” Joslin said.
Programming at the Mission was difficult under previous directed health measures, but Living Water Rescue Mission managed, Joslin said. “We run with a pretty low number of staff,” he said. “We had almost all our teachers and Chapel service leaders out due to Covid-19. Some teachers continued to teach through Zoom meetings.” Those teachers and service leaders have since returned to the Mission. Additionally, a few staff members took time off for coronavirus-related health precautions, but so far no one at the Mission has tested positive for COVID-19.
Joslin said isolation brought on by coronavirus can affect those in need. “The biggest thing is not having church and spending time with other people.”
Living Water Rescue Mission still continues offering help and guidance to those in need. “We’re rolling everything outside in the open,” Joslin explained. Clothing distribution has moved outside, and is available 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Mondays and Fridays. Donations – particularly food, as many of the Missions meals are donated – are still accepted 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Joslin said donors are welcome to call the Mission and have someone gather the donations outside, maintaining social distancing.
The coronavirus forced Living Water Rescue Mission to reschedule one of its biggest fundraisers: the annual Living Water Rescue Mission Masters Classic golf tournament. The event has been postponed until August 7.
As scenarios change day by day, Living Water Rescue Mission statement holds true: “Helping the hurting and homeless in the name of Jesus Christ.”
“We are serving Him first, but we are also serving because of Him,” Joslin said.
