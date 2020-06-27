YORK — In 2011, York County started a 4-H Quilts of Valor project. Since then, a great number of quilts have been made, and many a young person’s life changed.
4-H’ers young and not-as-young gathered for a Lively Livestock 4-H Club Quilts of Valor sewing day. Some of the Benedict club’s younger kids – some of them Clover Kids not yet old enough for 4-H – learned the ins and outs of sewing quilts from older 4-H’ers they look up to. “The girls are teaching them and helping work,” said Amy Pohl, Lively Livestock co-leader. “It’s their first time ever sewing,” said Lively Livestock member Mattie Pohl. “It’s been fun – kind of crazy, though.”
The inexperienced sewers and their teachers worked together on one Quilt of Valor. “Teamwork is the best way; it’s not as good if you just do it by yourself,” said beginning quilt-maker Dane Jarosz. Jarosz is a 4-H’er in the club.
“It’s very helpful to have an older person’s guidance. It’s an intergenerational community service project,” said Eileen Krumbach, retired extension educator for York County, helped spearhead the county’s Quilts of Valor endeavor in 2011. “York County has been supportive of this as a whole,” Amy Pohl said. “They have given us a lot of guidance.”
The club as a whole currently has 8-10 Quilts of Valor in the works. “Our goal is to display them at the County Fair and have a community presentation to local veterans in the Benedict community,” Amy Pohl said. Dozens of Quilts of Valor have been made by Lively Livestock members throughout the years. “Our club has always been big into community service,” Amy Pohl said. “We like giving our ‘hands to larger service,’” Mattie Pohl said, referencing the 4-H Pledge: “I pledge my head to clearer thinking, my heart to greater loyalty, my hands to larger service, and my health to better living, for my club, my community, my country, and my world.” While the quilting day was meant to use their hands for larger service, on a smaller scale the older 4-H’ers are using their “hands to larger service” by helping younger members learn a life skill and what it means to be a 4-H’er.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.