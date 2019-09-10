The Henderson Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce a new seminar series to help individuals in south central Nebraska, build and enhance their business and professional skills through hands-on courses.
Each seminar date will consist of two separate courses that last two hours each on the topics listed below. Courses will be held at City Hall in Henderson and lead by Henderson Chamber Director, Kelsey Bergen.
September 24
•Entrepreneurship Class - 10 am - 12 pm
• Marketing Class - 1-3 pm
October 22
• Excel for Business - 10 am - 12 pm
• Google Docs - 1 -3 pm
November 12
• Facebook - 10 am - 12 pm
• Instagram - 1-3 pm
Anyone who has recently started a business, is planning to start a business, or has entertained the idea of owning a business, is encouraged to attend the Entrepreneurship class on September 24. This hand-on class will give you the road map towards success, as Bergen will walk you through each topic, where you will leave with more than just general concepts.
This session is set-up in two parts, so participants who aren’t interested in starting a business, but can still benefit from information about branding, SEO keywords, marketing and websites can join in the afternoon.
Registration costs are set to be affordable by meeting a business where their class needs are with full-day and half-day rates for Henderson chamber member and non-chamber member business. Lunch is not included with registration. Register online at www.Hendersonne.com/seminar for one or all of the above listed courses, or visit the Chamber Office for a paper registration form. For more information contact the Chamber Office at hchamber@mainstaycomm.net or call 402-723-4228.
