YORK – Local businesses can now apply for financial assistance from the city’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) fund to help them through this pandemic crisis.
The York City Council members unanimously agreed that the remaining money in that fund should be allocated toward this effort, during their regular meeting Thursday night.
Community Development Block Grant funds already exist for the city of York in the amount of $218,000. These were granted by the state to the city for allocation to businesses.
Historically, the CDBG funds are used to assist new businesses and business expansions, as an economic development tool. The money is loaned to the businesses and the businesses pay it back in order for it to keep circulating in the local economy.
Now, the remaining funds are being made available – through application and approval – to assist existing businesses during this coronavirus crisis.
A total of $210,000 will be made available to businesses -- $8,000 will be reserved for costs.
Applications would be first reviewed by the CDBG committee (as they had been done in the past) and then would go to the council.
The council will consider applications for assistance to business owners requesting working capital to cover three months of payroll and operating expenses during the COVID-19 situation. The maximum grant award would be $20,000 and applications would be compared to the businesses’ financial statements to ensure the requests are appropriate to each business owners’ situation.
The application deadline is Friday, May 1, and the council will take action on the applications on May 7.
Those interested in applying should contact Trey Ertmer, program administrator at 402-475-2560; or Lisa Hurley at the York County Development Corporation at 402-362-3333; or the city offices at 402-363-2600 for more information.
The conditional grants require that each business has to retain full time equivalent job positions. And business owners have to provide “clear and objective evidence that permanent jobs will be lost without CDBG assistance.”
As explained by Hurley, during the council meeting this week, local officials went to the Nebraska Department of Economic Development this week, to work out the legal guidelines.
“DED officials are excited about this, as it hasn’t been done before,” Hurley said. “This isn’t a lot of money, but it could be a lot to a smaller business. This is a unique opportunity in order to have those funds used, as they would have gone away by the end of June anyway. And we know our smaller businesses are needing help right now. I think this is a wonderful opportunity to show our small businesses that we can do something during this unprecedented time.”
