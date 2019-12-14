YORK — Storefronts in York were adorned with greens and reds, and aglow with Christmas lights for the York Chamber of Commerce’s Stroll the Season promotion.
Local Chamber businesses put their best festive faces forward, welcoming shoppers who had extra incentives to shop that day. Several shops offered refreshments and other elements welcoming patrons. The York Chamber sweetened the deal, however: all receipts from December 12 were worth quadruple their value for Holiday Rewards.
Even if you missed Stroll the Season, the Holiday Rewards continue until December 18. Bring receipts dated November 21 to December 18 to the York Chamber of Commerce office for validation. For every $10 spent at a chamber member business qualifies for one entry into a prize drawing up to $500. For those shopping local December 14, purchases will be worth twice the value. Individual receipts will be capped at $5,000 but will be eligible for the special day incentives. The drawing is slated for Thursday, December 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.