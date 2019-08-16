HENDERSON -- This Sunday afternoon, the Country Church at Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park will be the setting for a special storytelling event.
This event is in conjunction with the WWI Conscientious Objector traveling exhibit, The Voices of Conscience: Peace Witness in the Great War, currently on display at the Heritage Park. The public is invited for an afternoon of local conscientious objector storytelling.
The audience will be given the opportunity to share stories of their personal alternative service as well as stories of their ancestors’ experiences in response to military conscription.
Everyone is welcome to come to the air-conditioned Country Church at Henderson Heritage Park on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 18 at 3 pm. At the conclusion, a cookie social will follow. Admission is free, although donations will be accepted.
Henderson Mennonite Heritage Museum and Park is located at 720 Road B, just one mile south of Henderson’s I-80 exit #342. For more information, please call 402.723.5694 or 402.723.4252. This event is made possible thanks to the support of Humanities Nebraska and the York County Visitors’ Bureau.