YORK — Coronavirus social distancing isn’t keeping Kirby’s School of Dance from teaching its students, and fostering a “dance family” bond.
There are over 300 students that attend dance class at Kirby’s School of Dance’s York and Aurora studios. Thanks to web-based meeting program Zoom, the young dancers can virtually attend class. Each virtual class has anywhere from 10 – 20 students. The studio sends individual Zoom links to each dance family. “They are able to log on to each of their classes,” said Kirby Crawford, owner of Kirby’s School of Dance. At the specified time, students join the “meeting” and dance away with their classmates and instructors.
“A big shout-out to my team for getting everything ready,” Crawford said. “We’re in the season of adapting to the cards we’re being dealt.”
After the first week of virtual dance classes, the studio’s cards became a little tricky. “After our first week Zoom changed all of our security information, so we had to redo all of our links,” Crawford said. The studio made the necessary changes, and called all of the families. Crawford said internet connections can be temperamental as well.
Overall, however, the format has gone well. Xann Linhart’s seventh-grade daughter Olivia has danced at Kirby’s for seven years. “When school was cancelled it also cancelled all her extracurricular activities -- including dance and her last competition for the season,” Linhart said. Kirby’s Zoom sessions have made it possible for Olivia to keep dancing. “Olivia has said that she enjoys the Zoom dance classes as it give her something normal each week,” Linhart said. “It is her normal time to go to dance each week and it helps give her a structured day. One of the hardest parts about the quarantine is the lack of structured schedule and the social isolation.”
Crawford said that isolation is one of the things her studio is out to combat. “It’s the social interaction to show these kids we’re there for our dance family,” she said. That “dance family” is a core value of the studio. “[Olivia] gets to see her dance friends and instructors every week,” Linhart said. “As a parent it has been great to add some ‘normal’ back into the routine. It also allows Olivia to continue improve her dance skills and have some very-needed social interaction while social distancing.”
The studio’s big recital was originally scheduled for next week, and had to be canceled because of the coronavirus. Even so, Crawford said she and her team are coming up with plans for a special event when social distancing requirements are relaxed. “One of our big things is ending the year strong,” Crawford said.
It’s that determination and tenacity that help students grow not only their dance skill, but life skills, Linhart said. “Kirby’s School of Dance has always done a great job of teaching our kids more than just dance,” Linhart said. “Kirby and all of her instructors really want to make sure that these kids are OK and continuing to help them grow even in a time where there is not much normal in their lives.”
