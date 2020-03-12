YORK — Local healthcare facilities are upping their COVID-19 prevention measures.
“We don’t want people to be alarmed; we just want to prevent problems from happening. We want to be as proactive as possible at all of our facilities,” said Tamara Wiens, Administrator of York General’s West View Medical Building.
York General CEO Jim Ulrich said in a statement:
“To ensure the safety of all of our Patients, Residents, Providers, and staff is always of the utmost importance at York General. In an effort to be proactive in our approach to minimizing the impact of COVID-19 (Coronavirus); we feel it is necessary to discourage all visiting of residents and patients at each of the York General campuses. Those that feel visiting is necessary will go through a screening process upon entering each of the facilities.”
York General’s buildings are all in “containment stage.” Individuals walking through any York General facility’s doors will be asked to sign in and answer a few simple questions: if they have had signs or symptoms of any illness -- such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and/or sore throat; if they have made physical contact with a coronavirus-diagnosed patient in the last 14 days; whether they have been out of the country within the last 14 days; and if the individual lives in a community where coronavirus is occurring.
“If they show symptoms, they will be asked to leave,” Wiens said. “Our biggest priority is screening visitors.”
Wiens said screening unnecessary visitors to York General facilities is a priority in the fight to control COVID-19 spread. “If you’re just coming in to have a cup of coffee or visit a baby in OB, don’t.”
Urgent Care of York is also taking steps to prevent transmission. “We are asking people with mild symptoms to stay home,” said Ronda Clark, PA-C at Urgent Care. Urgent Care also has signage that potential patients should pay attention to, as do York General buildings.
Clark said COVID-19’s consistently-changing status will dictate how medical facilities screen and treat visitors and patients. “This is changing on almost an hour-by-hour basis.”
“We don’t want to get to a point where we don’t allow any visitors, but that’s certainly a possibility,” Wiens said. Medical facilities’ policies are fluid. “This is changing – next week it could look totally different,” Wiens said.
“We are in territory we haven’t been in for decades,” said Laura McDougall, Executive Director Four Corners Health Department.
Even so, the proverbial ball is in the average person’s court when it comes to preventing COVID-19’s spread; Clark said those who have mild illness should simply stay home. Keeping individuals with mild symptoms at home is one of the keys to limiting the spread of COVID-19. “It’s basically protecting the people who are well,” McDougall explained.
The potential for transmitting COVID-19, or “coronavirus,” isn’t just for people who become severely ill. “For most people [COVID-19] causes a mild illness,” Clark said, adding, “but if they’re having severe symptoms they need to call the emergency room.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends prompt medical attention if symptoms worsen, particularly if the patient is having difficulty breathing.
In less-severe cases, individuals need to first call the facility they are seeking out. “We want people who feel like they need to be seen for potential coronavirus to call ahead of time,” Wiens said.
“We are doing our best to separate well people from those with symptoms of respiratory illness,” Clark said. For those ill enough to require a test, illnesses with symptoms similar to COVID-19 – like influenza – are tested for first. “Sometimes we’re testing for multiple things,” McDougall said.
Following screening, those with suspected COVID-19 can be tested. “We have the capabilities to test for it, but it’s a 3-4 day turnaround after we obtain the specimen,” Clark said.
Still, for the time being it’s all about prevention. “Our best protection is prevention,” said Jennifer Uffelman, Environmental Health Safety & Security Coordinator at York General Healthcare.
Along with being aware physically, it is important to be aware factually, Uffelman said.
“Don’t listen to the hype – follow the facts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.