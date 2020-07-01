NORFOLK – Local students recently graduated from Northeast Community College.
Due to the directed health measures, this year’s event was a virtual ceremony.
The following students from this area were among the graduates: Emily Noyd of Stromsburg, Associate of Science Degree; Tyler Cast of York, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture, Agribusiness; Kalin Gabriel of Stromsburg, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture, Agronomy; Preston Plock of Stromsburg, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Drafting; Kelsey Bigelow of Milligan, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Media Arts; Kyle Gierhan of Utica, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Utility Line; Lucas Schaefer of Stromsburg, Diploma in Drafting; Bryce Allen of Bradshaw, Diploma in Welding; Lucas Schaefer of Stromsburg, Certificate in Drafting.
