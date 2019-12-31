CHADRON -- Chadron State College has announced the names of 620 students who qualified for the institution’s Fall 2019 Dean’s List.
The list consists of 322 students who earned at least a 3.5 grade point average. To qualify, students must be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor’s degree, and have no incomplete grades during the semester.
Students named to the Dean’s List from the York area include: Breanna Daly of Henderson; Harrison Gocke of York; Kayla Hackenkamp of Stromsburg;Courtney Smith of Hampton and Eve Vanderneck of Henderson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.