NORFOLK – Local students have earned their places on the president’s and dean’s lists at Northeast Community College for the spring 2020 semester.
On the president’s honor list are Kelsey Bigelow of Milligan, Emily Noyd of Stromsburg and Samantha Driewer of York.
On the dean’s list are Sydney Simacek of Geneva and Kenna Holtzen of Stromsburg.
