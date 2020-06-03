OMAHA – There was pomp – and a very unconventional circumstance – as Creighton University awarded more than 2,200 degrees during virtual commencement ceremonies on May 15 and 16.
This marked the first time in the school’s 142-year history that the ceremonies were held online, driven by restrictions imposed to counter the spread of the novel coronavirus.
During the May 16 degree-conferral ceremony, participants gathered in virtual settings to hear an address from the Rev. Daniel S. Hendrickson, SJ, PhD, president of Creighton University, and participate in the traditional turning of their tassels, signifying the earning of a degree.
Fr. Hendrickson urged the graduates to carry into the world not just the knowledge, but also the values they had acquired during their years at Creighton.
Those graduating from this area included:
• Coleman Cogswell, McCool Junction, doctorate in physical therapy
• Marti Hitz, York, doctorate in occupational therapy
• Owen Wurst, York, bachelor of science in social work (summa cum laude)
• Troy Taylor, master of financial analysis
About 1,600 graduates participated in the online ceremonies.
