YORK – The first of a series of local surveys conducted by the York County Development Corporation indicates that local businesses have concerns about their employees, their finances, their operations and their futures, during this pandemic situation.
Lisa Hurley, director of the York County Development Corporation, explained that the survey was conducted between April 1 and 6, and the information is already likely becoming outdated because there have been many developments in this situation since that time.
That’s why they will soon be introducing another survey, in order to keep gauging how businesses are faring in this every-changing, problematic situation.
In this first survey, 87 business owners/managers/operators responded. The respondents were from a wide range of business types and sizes.
Of the respondents, 75 said their businesses were open and nine said they were closed. (Apparently one skipped the question).
When the open businesses were asked about their current operating level (compared to what it was before the pandemic began), the average came to about 73 percent.
And their remote operating level (with employees working at home) was 56 percent.
Of the businesses that are closed, 54 percent said the closure was voluntary and 45 percent said it was forced (due to law changes, etc.).
The responding businesses said they were able to receive 82 percent of their supplies and services. And they said they were able to ship/deliver 87 percent of their goods and services.
When asked if their employee count has changed due to COVID-19 specifically, 15 said yes and 58 said no.
Respondents said during that time period, there were three new hires, 13 people laid off and two people terminated. There were no specifics about what types of fields these outcomes came from.
The survey asked if employees are temporarily not reporting for work, what percentage will be paid during the work hiatus. The results showed 58 percent would be. There was also a variety of responses, including: “Right now, none are being compensated but if we qualify for PPP, we’ll rehire those for the eight weeks;” “two extra weeks, if COVID-related,” “If I have to close I don’t get paid at all.” The findings of the survey, as reviewed by Hurley showed that some businesses said their employees would have access to their sick and vacation leave. And Hurley said overall, the responses had a wide range, from no pay to “paid throughout the crisis.”
Of the responding businesses, it was determined that about 56 percent of their employees were unable to work remotely.
When asked about their greatest concerns for employees during this time of emergency, the owners/managers said they had concerns about their employees’ “morale and concern for their families;” worries that someone might into the business and infect the workers, and worries that their employees will be able to provide for their families. Some business leaders said they are working hard and they “are tired.” They are worried about the emotional well-being of everyone and whether their employees will be able to pay their bills.
About 75 percent of the local respondents said their companies’ weekly revenue had experienced a decrease, as a result of COVID-19.
Nearly half said they have standing lines of credit to help bridge this business interruption.
They were asked what their top three concerns are looking forward, to the future. Twenty-eight percent said “the financial impact on operations and/or liquidity and capital;” 24 percent said “decreasing consumer confidence/spending;” 18 percent said “global or U.S. recession;” nine percent said “employee stress;” six percent said “lack of information for decision making;” and six percent said “supply chain disruptions;” and 1.5 percent said “workforce reduction.”
When asked, “in the next three months, do you anticipate any permanent reductions in your workforce?” 55 percent said no, while 36 percent said they were unsure, and 6 percent said yes.
At the time the survey was conducted, 62 percent said they were not interested in a SBA economic injury disaster loan.
Respondents were also asked if they had any thoughts, concerns, etc., they wanted to share. Some made the following comments:
“It is too soon to really see how this all impacts us in the long haul.”
“We want our York area customers to know we are open for take-out during this restricted time.”
“Give as much education/help navigating new legislation, stimulus.”
“Thanks for being aware of the impacts we are facing!”
YCDC will announce in the near future when their next such survey is conducted as this situation continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.