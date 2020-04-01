YORK -- In February and March, the Nebraska York Membership Team of Alpha Delta Kappa initiated, chartered a new chapter, Nebraska Alpha Omicron, and installed officers at York.
Alpha Delta Kappa is an International honorary organization of women educators whose members are dedicated to educational excellence, altruism and world understanding. With more than 29,000 women educators around the world, “Alpha Delta Kappa strives to promote high standards of education, provides opportunities for members’ personal and professional growth and works to make a difference in our schools, local communities, teaching profession and the world.”
The following members were installed as officers: Kris Friesen, President; Jayna Nienhueser, President-Elect; Avie Veldkamp, Recording/Corresponding Secretary; Erica Kohout, Treasurer; Cindy Breazeale, Historian; Julie Alexander, Sergeant-at-Arms; Jenny McCarthy, Chaplain.
A formal reception was held for the new members and guests.
The York Nebraska State Membership Team included: Linda Brown, State President, Lincoln; Nancy Bishop, State President-Elect, Grand Island; Barb Graham, Immediate Past State President, Lexington; Cathy Kloch, Nebraska Vice President of Membership, Alliance; Sharon Bishop, Chapter President Alpha Beta, Henderson; Donna Snowdon, Past State Vice President of Membership, Omaha; Ann Quinlan, Past International Executive Board Member, Lincoln; and Mary Ann Gerdes, North Central Region Membership Consultant, Grand Island.
