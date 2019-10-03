YORK – Three local teenagers have been named as queen candidates for the upcoming Harvest of Harmony in Grand Island.
They are Miss McCool Junction, Madison Gerken; Miss Cross County, Sammie Osentowski; and Miss York, Anne Thomas.
Gerken is active in one act, speech, youth group, cross country and track and field. She is a member of student council, National Honor Society, cheerleading, band, FCA, FFA, Hope Squad and flag corp. She received the Lincoln Journal Star Academic All State for girls cross country and track and field. She plans to attend college and receive her undergraduate degree in pre-medical and then attend medical school to earn a master’s degree. Gerken would like to become a physician’s assistant (PA) and work in rural areas.
Osentowski is active in choir, theatre and is a member of the dance and track teams. She enjoys singing, writing music, fishing and camping. She is in the Nebraska National Guard. She plans to graduate boot camp and then attend University of Nebraska in Kearney to major in business.
Thomas is active in jazz band, one act, cross county, mock trial and quiz bowl. She is a member of National Honor Society, Hope Squad and Young Women in Excellence. Thomas has also traveled to Canada and the Celtic cultures for the people to people student ambassador program. She plans to attend the University of Nebraska Omaha to major in biology. From there, her goal is to attend medical school and then, enter a residency program in dermatology.
The Harvest of Harmony Pageant will be held on Friday, Oct. 4.
The annual Harvest of Harmony Parade will be on Saturday, Oct. 5.
