YORK – The U.S. Census Bureau is currently recruiting temporary, part-time census takers for the 2020 Census in communities across the country.
And York County residents are being asked to help.
Anyone age 18 and older can apply. The selection process begins this month, with training occurring in March and April. After paid training, most positions work between May and early July.
Census Bureau officials stress that they make every effort to hire locally so census takers are familiar with the neighborhoods they are assigned to work.
Census takers go door to door to collect responses from households who have not responded online, by phone or by mail.
David Drozd from the Center for Public Affairs Research at the University of Nebraska at Omaha says 70 percent of the recruitment goal for York County has been met – and York County is “doing OK, as are Hamilton and Fillmore Counties. York County’s percentage of (hiring) goal is higher than Seward County’s which is at 58 percent.”
Some areas of the state, including Platte and Colfax as examples, are below 40 percent.
The U.S. Constitution mandates that a census of the population be conducted every 10 years. The census statistics are used in a multitude of ways, including in determining the number of seats each state holds in the U.S. House of Representatives.
To determine the pay rate in a specific area, learn more about the positions of census takers or to apply, go to 2020census.gov/jobs.
